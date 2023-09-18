DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 18, 2023

India celebrates World Cup ‘booster shot’ after Sri Lanka ‘battered’

AFP Published September 18, 2023 Updated September 18, 2023 04:04pm
India’s players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) final cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 17. — AFP
India’s players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) final cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 17. — AFP

India celebrated the 10-wicket thrashing of Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final as “a booster shot” Monday for the one-day World Cup starting on home soil in a fortnight.

Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj got four wickets in one over to help skittle Sri Lanka out for 50 on Sunday, a total the Indian openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill surpassed in 6.1 overs.

It was India’s eighth Asia Cup crown but first major tournament title since winning the same competition in 2018.

“Siraj’s dream spell ended India’s five-year title drought,” The Times of India wrote.

The India Express called it a “Booster shot before World Cup” and praised what it called the team’s “clinical and ruthless” performance.

“Triumph lifts India’s morale… just in time for the mega-event,” it added, referring to the World Cup, which starts on October 5.

In the Sri Lankan capital Colombo, where the final took place, the mood was gloomy.

“Abject surrender of Asia Cup by Sri Lanka,” said a headline in the daily FT newspaper.

The home team were bowled out in just 15.2 overs with Siraj ripping through the Sri Lankan batting with his 6-21.

Sri Lanka were playing their 11th Asia Cup final but the 116-minute humiliation left fans disappointed and angry.

One fan complained in a video post on social media that Sri Lanka were all out even before he could get to his seat at the 35,000-capacity Premadasa stadium.

Another on social media said the Sri Lankan innings lasted less than the time taken to drink a bottle of arak, the island nation’s firewater spirit made from fermented coconut or sugarcane.

Colombo’s Daily Mirror said the final was a “mismatch between two opponents in completely different weight classes.

“As heavyweights India completely battered, bruised, bloodied and bashed-in Sri Lanka’s flyweight batting line-up for an emphatic 10-wicket win. “

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

ECP’s ‘bias’
Updated 18 Sep, 2023

ECP’s ‘bias’

The commission must adhere to its constitutional responsibility and immediately address the concerns that are being raised.
Climate and industry
18 Sep, 2023

Climate and industry

A NEW Schroders and Cornell University study on the potential impact of extreme heat and flooding on the apparel...
Ram mandir opening
18 Sep, 2023

Ram mandir opening

ON the rubble of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, a gleaming new Ram mandir is being built, and is scheduled to be ...
Last judgement
Updated 17 Sep, 2023

Last judgement

It is difficult not to agree with Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, in that the court overstepped its jurisdiction to arrive at its judgement.
Cost-of-living crisis
17 Sep, 2023

Cost-of-living crisis

WITH the caretaker government dropping a massive ‘petrol bomb’ on the people on Friday, the biting pain of...
Much ado about nothing
17 Sep, 2023

Much ado about nothing

THE nation once again finds itself embroiled in controversy, this time with the Miss Universe-Pakistan beauty ...