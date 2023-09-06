Star-studded new committee to choose Pakistan’s official entry for Oscars

A star-studded committee has been unveiled to choose Pakistan’s official entry for the Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category.

Members of the committee include director and cinematographer Bilal Lashari, writer and director Saim Sadiq, actor Fawad Khan, author Fatima Bhutto, PR maven Frieha Altaf, filmmaker Haya Fatima Iqbal, documentary filmmaker Madeeha Syed, filmmaker Mehreen Jabbar, veteran actor Nadia Afgan and actor Ahmed Ali Akbar.

Over the next month, the committee will review eligible films and select the entry that best represents Pakistani cinema.

“The chosen film will be submitted to the Academy Awards for consideration in the Best International Feature Film category,” a press release stated.

Pakistani Academy Selection Committee (PASC) Chairman Mohammed Ali Naqvi said that the new body was “a testament to the abundant talent flourishing in Pakistan’s film sector”.

“It’s a privilege to collaborate with such a remarkable team to spotlight the outstanding narratives crafted by Pakistani filmmakers,” he said.

Naqvi added that the committee was currently in the process of assessing the films received.

“An official announcement regarding Pakistan’s selected submission for the 96th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category will be made by early October,” he said.