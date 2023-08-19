10-member caretaker Sindh cabinet assumes office

The caretaker Sindh cabinet was sworn in on Saturday at Karachi’s Sindh Governor House while the province’s top police post underwent a shuffle as well.
Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered the oath to the 10 cabinet members in a ceremony also attended by caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar.
According to a notification issued today, the following portfolios were allocated to the cabinet members:
- Brig (R) Haris Nawaz was given the home and prison portfolio
- Muhammad Younus Dagha the portfolio for planning, finance, development and revenue
- Mubeen Jumani for local government, housing, town planning and rehabilitation
- Saad Khalid Niaz for health, social welfare and public health engineering
- Junaid Shah for youth affairs, sports, culture and HR development
- Rana Hussain for school education, college education and women empowerment
- Ishwar Lal for irrigation; Arshad Wali Muhammad for tourism, environment and climate change
- Omar Soomro for law, religious affairs and human rights
- Khuda Bux Marri for mines and minerals
Separately, Riffat Mukhtar replaced Ghulam Nabi Memon as Sindh’s inspector general of police with immediate effect, according to notifications from the Establishment Division.
Memon was appointed as the Sindh police chief in June 2022.
Memon was directed to immediately report to the Establishment Division in today’s notification until further orders.
