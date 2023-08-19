10-member caretaker Sindh cabinet assumes office

The caretaker Sindh cabinet was sworn in on Saturday at Karachi’s Sindh Governor House while the province’s top police post underwent a shuffle as well.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered the oath to the 10 cabinet members in a ceremony also attended by caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar.

According to a notification issued today, the following portfolios were allocated to the cabinet members:

Brig (R) Haris Nawaz was given the home and prison portfolio

Muhammad Younus Dagha the portfolio for planning, finance, development and revenue

Mubeen Jumani for local government, housing, town planning and rehabilitation

Saad Khalid Niaz for health, social welfare and public health engineering

Junaid Shah for youth affairs, sports, culture and HR development

Rana Hussain for school education, college education and women empowerment

Ishwar Lal for irrigation; Arshad Wali Muhammad for tourism, environment and climate change

Omar Soomro for law, religious affairs and human rights

Khuda Bux Marri for mines and minerals

Separately, Riffat Mukhtar replaced Ghulam Nabi Memon as Sindh’s inspector general of police with immediate effect, according to notifications from the Establishment Division.

Memon was appointed as the Sindh police chief in June 2022.

Memon was directed to immediately report to the Establishment Division in today’s notification until further orders.