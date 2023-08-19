Won’t become part of any unconstitutional arrangement, declares Sindh caretaker CM

KARACHI: Caretaker Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar on Friday said that finalising date of holding general elections in the country was the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and it was the duty of caretaker set-up to facilitate the commission.

“But, I will not be part of any unconstitutional or illegal arrangement,” he told reporters at Quaid’s mausoleum after paying his respects to the father of the nation.

Replying to a question concerning delay in the general elections as the ECP is going to carry out fresh delimitation, the retired judge of the Supreme Court said it would be in the interest of the country if the Constitution and law were followed.

“But we should avoid being sceptical,” he said, adding: “It is premature to develop such an argument...let the process start.”

Says process of accountability never produced results in country’s history

He added that the provincial caretaker government was bound to facilitate the ECP in holding elections under the law.

According to the Constitution, when the National Assembly or a Provincial Assembly is dissolved, a general election to the Assembly is to be held within a period of 90 days after the dissolution and the results of the election are to be declared no later than 14 days after the conclusion of the polls. However, it is almost certain now that this constitutional deadline will not be met after the ECP’s announcement regarding delimitation.

The caretaker CM said that rule of law, conviction, and commitment were prerequisites for the improvement of governance and the government system. “How can it be achieved is the question,” he said and replied that only “by following the Constitution”.

Search on for caretaker cabinet members

In response to another question, the caretaker CM made it clear that he would select a small cabinet for which he had started meetings and consultations and that he would try to induct the cabinet at the earliest.

He said that in the first phase, a few names for caretaker ministers would be selected as he was trying to take well-reputed people in his cabinet.

He denied having any information about initiating an accountability process in the Centre and provinces.

“As a matter of fact, there should be accountability of everyone, including me, you, the media, and the government servants but it must be done within the parameters of the Constitution and by those institutions which have the authority,” he said.

But accountability should not be conducted under mala fide intentions, he said. “During the 76 years of the country’s history, the accountability process has remained counterproductive and such gimmicks did not produce results,” he added.

Replying to another question, he said the Ranipur incident was quite painful and shameful, adding that it must be investigated and prosecuted properly.

The caretaker CM also condemned the Jaranwala incident. He said the incident had increased the agony of the people. “To set the churches on fire is condemnable and it is an attempt to put the country’s foundation on fire,” he said.

He said that he was grateful to Almighty Allah who had given him an opportunity to serve the people of the province for a short time. “I am keen to play my part to contribute to the realisation of the dream of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah,” he said.

Earlier, the caretaker CM laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam, offered fateha and recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2023