Pakistan remain unbeaten in Azlan Shah Cup as match with New Zealand ends in tie

Pakistan on Friday secured a tie in their match against New Zealand in the 30th Azlan Shah Hockey Cup.

Pakistan’s fifth match today, which was played in Malaysia’s Ipoh city at 1pm (PKT), saw them remain unbeaten throughout the tournament.

The match ended in a draw, with both teams securing one point each, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) said in a post on X.

Both Pakistan and New Zealand had not scored by half-time. Senior player Ammad Shakeel is leading the 18-member squad with Abu Bakr as the vice-captain.

Pakistan now lead the points table with 11 points while Japan rank second with a point less. New Zealand hold the third position with seven points while Malaysia follow them with six points.

Pakistan and Japan had already qualified for the final match, which will take place at 5:30pm (PKT) on Saturday at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh, after winning their respective matches on Wednesday.

Pakistan had defe­ated Canada 5-4 while Japan beat hosts Malaysia 2-1.

According to Radio Pakistan, Pakistan have won their three matches against Malaysia, South Korea and Canada while the ones against Japan and New Zealand ended in a draw.

Japan, with the same number of wins plus a draw, are facing Canada today at 3:15pm (PKT).

Earlier this month, head coach Roelant Oltmans had said he expected an improved show by Pakistan in the tournament.

The 69-year-old Oltmans has served Pakistan’s senior and junior teams in different roles since 2004 and was involved with the youth side in his most recent stint.

Pakistan won the Azlan Shah Cup title thrice — in 1999, 2000 and 2003 — and came third in the last edition which was also held in Ipoh in 2022. Malaysia are the defending champions of this year’s edition.

