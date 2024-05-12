Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Seven security personnel were martyred and two others sustained injuries in two militant attacks on security forces at different locations in North Wazir­istan on Saturday, local sources said.

They said the first attack took place in the Hassan Khel area of Tehsil Datta Khel when an improvised explosive device went off targeting a bomb disposal unit. Soon after the blast, they added, militants opened fire on the forces.

As a result, five security personnel embraced martyrdom while two others sustained injuries.

Local sources said that in another incident, militants stormed a security post in the Seeman area of Mir Ali. Two security personnel embraced martyrdom in the attack, they added.

They said that the bodies of the security personnel and the injured personnel were airlifted to Com­bined Milit­ary Hospital, Bannu.

Security forces cordoned off the areas immediately after the attacks and launched a search operation in the areas.

Also, in North Waziristan district, a private girls’ school was blown up by unidentified militants in Tehsil Shewa on the night of May 8, police sources said. They said the militants first tortured the school watchman and later blew up two rooms of the school.

Similar attacks took place in May last year when two government schools for girls in Mirali had been blown up. No loss of life was reported in the incidents.

