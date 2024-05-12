Today's Paper | May 12, 2024

Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziristan

Pazir Gul Published May 12, 2024 Updated May 12, 2024 07:43am

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Seven security personnel were martyred and two others sustained injuries in two militant attacks on security forces at different locations in North Wazir­istan on Saturday, local sources said.

They said the first attack took place in the Hassan Khel area of Tehsil Datta Khel when an improvised explosive device went off targeting a bomb disposal unit. Soon after the blast, they added, militants opened fire on the forces.

As a result, five security personnel embraced martyrdom while two others sustained injuries.

Local sources said that in another incident, militants stormed a security post in the Seeman area of Mir Ali. Two security personnel embraced martyrdom in the attack, they added.

They said that the bodies of the security personnel and the injured personnel were airlifted to Com­bined Milit­ary Hospital, Bannu.

Security forces cordoned off the areas immediately after the attacks and launched a search operation in the areas.

Also, in North Waziristan district, a private girls’ school was blown up by unidentified militants in Tehsil Shewa on the night of May 8, police sources said. They said the militants first tortured the school watchman and later blew up two rooms of the school.

Similar attacks took place in May last year when two government schools for girls in Mirali had been blown up. No loss of life was reported in the incidents.

Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2024

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A turbulent 2023
12 May, 2024

A turbulent 2023

PAKISTAN faced a tumultuous year in 2023 marked by severe economic distress and a sharp erosion of civil liberties....
A moral victory
12 May, 2024

A moral victory

AS the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted on Friday in favour of granting Palestine greater rights at the...
Hope after defeat
12 May, 2024

Hope after defeat

ON Saturday, having fallen behind Japan in the first quarter of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final, Pakistan showed...
Taxing pensions
Updated 11 May, 2024

Taxing pensions

Tax reforms have failed to deliver because of distortions created by the FBR bureaucracy through SROs, apparently for personal gains.
Orwellian slide
11 May, 2024

Orwellian slide

IN recent years, Pakistan has made several attempts at introducing an overarching mechanism through which to check...
Terror against girls
11 May, 2024

Terror against girls

ONCE again, the ogre of terrorism is seeking the sacrifice of schoolgirls. On Wednesday, just days after the...