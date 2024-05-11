Today's Paper | May 11, 2024

PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat for harming party interests, violating discipline

Nadir Guramani Published May 11, 2024 Updated May 11, 2024 05:02pm

The PTI on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to party maverick Sher Afzal Marwat for violating the party’s code of conduct and policy and hurting its interests.

The development comes after PTI leader Omar Ayub announced on Thursday that Marwat was removed from the party’s core and political committees on the direction of party founder Imran Khan following the maverick’s recent statements about Saudi Arabia.

The notice, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, states that Marwat has “issued irresponsible statements that harmed the party’s reputation and interests despite being given clear instructions by the founder chairman Imran Khan not to violate party’s known and stated position”.

It further told Marwat that he “damaged relations with fellow party members and stakeholders through your actions/words.”

Marwat was ordered to explain himself in writing within three days of the notice as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

“If your reply is unsatisfactory or you do not respond, further action will be taken as per party policy and rules,” the notice reads.

On Wednesday, Marwat had lashed out at senior party figures for what he called depriving him of the coveted position of the Nat­ional Assembly’s Public Accou­nts Committee (PAC). He had alleged that Senate opposition leader Shibli Faraz was the one to inform Imran about the Saudi ambassador raising reservations regarding Marwat’s nomination.

He had said that he did not want the chairmanship of a committee over which the Saudi government could exert influence by making demands.

Marwat had also alleged that Ayub and Faraz had misguided Imran on all issues.

The PTI MNA, who is known for causing controversies, has previously accused both the US and Saudi Arabia of conspiring to topple the PTI government. The PTI had publicly distanced itself from his remarks while Marwat had chalked them off as his personal opinion, even as he continued to stick to them.

In February, the PTI had issued a show-cause notice to Marwat over rema­rks against party leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan that had triggered a controversy within the party.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taxing pensions
Updated 11 May, 2024

Taxing pensions

Tax reforms have failed to deliver because of distortions created by the FBR bureaucracy through SROs, apparently for personal gains.
Orwellian slide
11 May, 2024

Orwellian slide

IN recent years, Pakistan has made several attempts at introducing an overarching mechanism through which to check...
Terror against girls
11 May, 2024

Terror against girls

ONCE again, the ogre of terrorism is seeking the sacrifice of schoolgirls. On Wednesday, just days after the...
Enrolment drive
Updated 10 May, 2024

Enrolment drive

The authorities should implement targeted interventions to bring out-of-school children, especially girls, into the educational system.
Gwadar outrage
10 May, 2024

Gwadar outrage

JUST two days after the president, while on a visit to Balochistan, discussed the need for a political dialogue to...
Save the witness
10 May, 2024

Save the witness

THE old affliction of failed enforcement has rendered another law lifeless. Enacted over a decade ago, the Sindh...