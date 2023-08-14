DAWN.COM Logo

‘Historic moment’: First international flight from Dubai lands at Skardu airport

Jamil Nagri Published August 14, 2023 Updated August 14, 2023 02:06pm
PK234 lands at Skardu International Airport at 8:45am on August 14, 2023. — Photo by author
The first international flight from Dubai landed at Skardu airport on Monday in what was called a “historic moment”.

The PK-234 flight took off from Dubai at 4:15am with 80 passengers on board and successfully landed at the Skardu International Airport after four hours and 30 minutes.

The flight received a water cannon welcome upon landing at the airport while passengers were presented with bouquets of flowers.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani termed the development “a historic moment”. In a statement issued today, he said the commencement of international flights to Skardu would open up new possibilities for travel and connect the region with the rest of the world.

“It’s a great step towards promoting tourism and enhancing the region’s connectivity,” he added.

Separately, Pakistan’s Ambassador to United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi expressed joy as the first international flight to Skardu took off from Dubai on Aug 14, Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day.

In a message, he encouraged travellers to capture and share Pakistan’s beauty through visual stories and also praised the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the GB administration for their contributions to making “this historic flight a reality”.

Ambassador Tirmizi went on to say that today marked a significant step towards promoting tourism and strengthening international connections. He added that the journey to Skardu unveiled the legendary Shangrila, making Pakistan’s beauty accessible to the world.

The Skardu airport is the only one in northern Pakistan that can accommodate larger airplanes, as the runways at both Gilgit and Chitral airports are too short for long-haul flights to land there.

It had been declared ‘international’ by former prime minister Imran Khan in December 2021, but international flights could not be operated to and from the airport due to the unavailability of an adequate re-fuelling facility.

Now, however, arrangements have been made to cater to the fuel needs of international flights, and the facility was inaugurated on Aug 11.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the airport’s initial international flight operations would be conducted under the Visual Flight Rules (VFR) only.

Under the VFR, an aircraft is intended to operate in visual meteorological conditions (i.e. nice and clear weather). Clouds, heavy precipitation, low visibility, and other adverse weather conditions should be avoided under the VFR, as per the ATP Flight School.

Last month, at least 12 Airbus A320 flights successfully connected Skardu with major cities across Pakistan, signalling a surge in tourism.

