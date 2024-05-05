DAWN.COM Logo

10 ‘terrorists’ killed in KP, Balochistan encounters

Dawn Report Published May 5, 2024 Updated May 5, 2024 07:21am

PESHAWAR / QUETTA: Police and security forces killed at least 10 alleged terrorists in separate exch­anges of fire in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa areas, on Saturday.

The military’s media wing said six terrorists were gunned down and their hideouts were busted in an intelligence-based operation carried out by security forces in North Waziristan district of KP, while the counter-terrorism dep­a­rtment (CTD) of Balo­ch­is­tan said four terrorists were hunted down and killed after they fired at a police vehicle on Quetta-Sibi Road late in night.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Rel­a­tions (ISPR) read the security forces carried out the operation, following the reported presence of terrorists in the area. Dur­ing an intense exc­hange of fire with security forces, six terrorists were killed, it added.

According to the ISPR, those killed during the operation had remained actively involved in targeted killings of civilians in the area and numerous militant activities against security forces. Saniti­sation operation is being conducted in the area, it stated.

Attack on police

In the late hours of Saturday, four terrorists riding two motorbikes att­acked a police vehicle patrolling the Shalkot area on Quetta-Sibi Road, officials said. However, the cops remained safe as the van was semi-armoured.

The cops retaliated, killing one of the terrorists on the spot while others fled to a nearby building. The police cordoned off the building and called for reinforcements.

Subsequently, the CTD operation team rushed to the site and took the charge from local police. “Terrorists were asked to surrender, but they continued firing,” the CTD spokesman said. Eventually, the CTD team entered the building, took positions and necessary safety measures before shooting them down in an exchange of fire.

Published in Dawn, May 5th, 2024

