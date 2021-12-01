Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 01, 2021

Skardu airport to operate international flights from December 2

Dawn.comPublished December 1, 2021 - Updated December 1, 2021 03:50pm
A view of a runway of the Skardu Airport. — Picture courtesy: PCAA/Twitter
A view of a runway of the Skardu Airport. — Picture courtesy: PCAA/Twitter

The wait for upgradation of the Skardu airport is finally over as the airport has been elevated to international status and will begin operations under the new identity from Dec 2 (Thursday), the Civil Aviation Authority announced in a tweet on Wednesday.

The agency said the airport's initial operations will be conducted under the Visual Flight Rules (VFR) only.

Under the VFR, an aircraft is intended to operate in visual meteorological conditions (i.e. nice and clear weather). Clouds, heavy precipitation, low visibility, and other adverse weather conditions should be avoided under the VFR, according to the ATP Flight School.

In January 2020, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had announced the decision to upgrade Skardu airport to international standards.

The upgradation of the airport included the construction of a new runway, new terminal building, apron and provision of other facilities to cater to international flight operations.

The minister had also said at the time that the Skardu airport was listed among the world's highest altitude airports, adding that it had become one of the busiest airports in Pakistan.

Sarwar had underlined that a plan was also afoot to expand the Gilgit airport, adding that options were being explored to construct a new airport in Gilgit.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Covid funds controversy
Updated 01 Dec 2021

Covid funds controversy

A COMPREHENSIVE and detailed report by the auditor general of Pakistan on the utilisation of Covid-19 funds by the...
01 Dec 2021

Sindh LG law

THE Sindh Local Government Act, 2013, introduced by the PPP to roll back the Musharraf-era local bodies system in ...
Monster of circular debt
Updated 01 Dec 2021

Monster of circular debt

The crisis facing the energy sector cannot be tackled sustainably without taming the many elephants in the room.
New Covid danger
30 Nov 2021

New Covid danger

The government’s messaging around the coronavirus and the potential threat of Omicron must be reactivated.
Updated 30 Nov 2021

Saudi conditions

DECADES of fiscal profligacy have trapped the country in a situation where it not only has to borrow more money to...
30 Nov 2021

Mental health concerns

THE economic and psychological effects of Covid-19, combined with the issues of joblessness and inflation, have had ...