Today's Paper | July 21, 2023

More flights boom tourism in Skardu

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 21, 2023 Updated July 21, 2023 07:24am

SKARDU: In a momentous day, 12 full to capacity Airbus A320 flights on Thursday successfully connected Skardu to major cities across Pakistan, signalling a surge in tourism and its rise as a prime tourist destination.

Six flights to and from Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore, brought in both domestic and international tourists and took back travellers.

The introduction of Airbus A320 flights marks a major milestone in the region’s aviation history, providing enhanced connectivity to the region.

With Skardu now more accessible than ever, tourists can look forward to exciting activities such as trekking in the Himalayas, exploring ancient Buddhist monasteries, and experiencing warm local hospitality.

The positive feedback from tourists will likely encourage more people to visit Skardu and contribute to the growth of tourism and employment in the region.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2023

