DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 05, 2023

British team finds security measures at Islamabad airport in place

Mohammad Asghar Published August 5, 2023 Updated August 5, 2023 09:19am
This 2018 file photo shows the entrance of the Islamabad International Airport (IIA). — AFP/File
This 2018 file photo shows the entrance of the Islamabad International Airport (IIA). — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The British Department for Transport (DFT) security team completed its visit to the Islamabad International Airport on Friday with the observation that security measures were in place.

A spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the team was led by Peter Robinson, who is head of Aviation Security Support at the Aviation Security International Operations.

The purpose of the visit was to promote cooperation in areas of infrastructure strengthening and capacity building of the CAA Aviation Security Team, the spokesman said.

During the team’s visit, Peter Robinson appreciated the international standard of security for passengers at the Islamabad International Airport and also praised the high level of additional security measures in place at the airport in the context of the British Department of Transport’s requirements.

The spokesman said the visit concluded with a note and briefing on aviation security issues by CAA director security. Regulatory authorities from both sides reiterated the continuation of international cooperation and efforts to build strong ties and aviation security systems, he added.

Meanwhile, a mock exercise was held at the Islamabad airport on Friday to check resources required in the event of an aircraft accident.

The CAA spokesman said it was the second phase of the Task Resource Analysis (TRA) at the airport.

Incident response steps and resources required for operations were evaluated by conducting mock comprehensive exercises at the airport, the spokesman added.

The mock exercise included small-scale live fire exercises, live firefighting, rescue operations, ladder exercises and back-up supply procedures.

Published in Dawn, Aug 5th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election intrigue
05 Aug, 2023

Election intrigue

Unfortunately, all signs right now indicate extensive pre-poll engineering is being done to avoid any "undesirable" outcome of the exercise.
AML/CFT focus
05 Aug, 2023

AML/CFT focus

ON the face of it, the hasty passage of a crucial bill to establish an authority is a continuation of the efforts...
Bajaur lessons
05 Aug, 2023

Bajaur lessons

THE ghastly attack targeting a JUI-F rally in Bajaur on Sunday illustrates the dangers political parties face during...
Road to peace
Updated 04 Aug, 2023

Road to peace

Pakistan and India will have to do the heavy lifting themselves if they are to achieve a breakthrough.
Borrowing heavily
04 Aug, 2023

Borrowing heavily

THE government’s desire to find ways around the long-standing reforms agenda and frequent deviations from previous...
Human rights policy
04 Aug, 2023

Human rights policy

IT is unfortunate that our human rights legislation appears more aspirational than practical. The Sindh...