British team finds security measures at Islamabad airport in place

RAWALPINDI: The British Department for Transport (DFT) security team completed its visit to the Islamabad International Airport on Friday with the observation that security measures were in place.

A spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the team was led by Peter Robinson, who is head of Aviation Security Support at the Aviation Security International Operations.

The purpose of the visit was to promote cooperation in areas of infrastructure strengthening and capacity building of the CAA Aviation Security Team, the spokesman said.

During the team’s visit, Peter Robinson appreciated the international standard of security for passengers at the Islamabad International Airport and also praised the high level of additional security measures in place at the airport in the context of the British Department of Transport’s requirements.

The spokesman said the visit concluded with a note and briefing on aviation security issues by CAA director security. Regulatory authorities from both sides reiterated the continuation of international cooperation and efforts to build strong ties and aviation security systems, he added.

Meanwhile, a mock exercise was held at the Islamabad airport on Friday to check resources required in the event of an aircraft accident.

The CAA spokesman said it was the second phase of the Task Resource Analysis (TRA) at the airport.

Incident response steps and resources required for operations were evaluated by conducting mock comprehensive exercises at the airport, the spokesman added.

The mock exercise included small-scale live fire exercises, live firefighting, rescue operations, ladder exercises and back-up supply procedures.

Published in Dawn, Aug 5th, 2023