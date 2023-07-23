665 militant attacks reported in KP since June 2022: police

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have said 665 militant attacks, including 15 suicide bombings, were reported in the province between June 18, 2022, and June 18, 2023.

They also reported 382 gun attacks, 107 grenade blasts, 145 IED explosions, 15 rocket and missile hits, and two vehicle-borne IED attacks in the province during that period.

According to the list of ‘Motive Wise Terrorism Incidents’ compiled by the provincial police, 140 militant activities, including eight suicide blasts, 37 IED and three hand grenade explosions, five rocket attacks and 85 firing incidents were reported in North Waziristan tribal district alone.

The list, a copy of which is available with Dawn, said 81 militant attacks took place in Dera Ismail Khan district and they included 70 firing incidents, seven IED and two grenade explosions, and one suicide and rocket attack each.

Document reveals most of these incidents occurred in North Waziristan, DI Khan

It added that Peshawar district reported 56 acts of militancy, including 19 gun, 25 grenade, eight IED, and two suicide and rocket attacks each.

The document revealed that 55 militant activities took place in Bajaur tribal district and they included 21 gun, four grenade and 30 IED attacks, while South Waziristan tribal district recorded 49 such attacks, including 33 gun, 13 IED and one rocket one.

It said militants carried out 48 attacks in Khyber and Lakki Marwat district each.

The list revealed that 30 gun and 11 IED attacks were reported in Khyber, while 19 and six grenade explosions occurred in Lakki Marwat and Khyber respectively.

According to it, Tank district recorded 39 acts of militancy and 29 of them were gun attacks, seven IED and two grenade attacks, and one suicide blast.

Bannu district reported 38 such militant acts during the period and they included one suicide blast and 22 gun, three rocket, five grenade and seven IED attacks.

The document said 21 militant hits were reported in Kohat district and they included 13 grenadeattacks and three IED blasts and five gun attacks, while 10 gun, one grenade and five IED attacks took place in Swat district.

It added that Mohmand tribal district recorded 13 gun and one grenade attacks and Mardan district six grenade, two IED and five gun attacks from June 18, 2022, to June 18, 2023.

The list also revealed that 11 militant activists, including five gun, one IED and five grenade attacks, were reported in Charsadda, while four grenade explosions and two gun attacks occurred in Nowshera district during the period.

It said five grenade explosions were reported in Swabi district, four gun attacks in Lower Dir, and two gun and two grenade hits in Hangu district.

The police document also revealed two acts of militancy in Upper Dir, Orakzai and Karak districts each, a gun and a grenade attack in Karak, two gun attacks in Orakzai and a grenade and an IED attack in Upper Dir, a gun attack in Abbottabad district, and one IED blast in Chitral, Tank and Malakand district each between June 18, 2022, and June 18, 2023.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2023