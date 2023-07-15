Two women raped in twin cities

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: Two women were raped, one of them for several days, in the twin cities, police said on Friday.

In the first incident, a woman approached Dhamial police, claiming that she had been raped by four individuals for five days.

The victim, a resident of Azad Kashmir (AJK) and presently living in Gujar Khan, lodged an FIR with Dhamial police, saying that she had sought separation (Khula) from her husband due to domestic issues.

She said later she settled with her husband’s grandmother in Rawalpindi. After her separation from her husband, a person named Malik Younas contacted her and offered to help her get documents from the court and also reconcile with her husband.

She said after visiting the court, Younas took her to his house, saying that his family also lived with him despite her refusal to go along with him.

She said after she was taken to his house located on Chakri Road, he introduced her to his family who served her meals and provided her a separate room to spend the night. She further said that she was also given breakfast in the morning by his wife and after taking breakfast, she went to bed again.

The woman said when she woke up, she found Younas alone in the house. When she asked about his family, he replied that they had gone to their native village in Azad Kashmir.

She expressed her anger for not being informed and told him that she was also leaving the house. At this, Younas slapped her and locked her in a room where he raped her.

She said the next morning he called three other persons who also raped her one by one. Her ordeal continued for four to five days until she got a chance to escape, the victim said in the FIR.

She contacted the local police on Thursday which led to the registration of an FIR. The accused are yet to be arrested.

In the other incident in Islamabad, a woman was allegedly raped by a man who lured her on the pretext of arranging employment for her, police said on Friday.

The man also took Rs30,000 cash from her. A case was later registered with Kohsar police station against the suspect in response to a complaint lodged by the victim.

According to the FIR, the victim was intermediate and had been looking for a job for the last two months. She received a message from the man, claiming that he was an accountant at an education department where some vacancies were available.

He asked for an amount of Rs50,000 from her, saying that he could get her the job, the FIR said. Following this, the woman reached Rawalpindi from her native town on July 12 and stayed at her relative’s house in Rawalpindi. The same day the man met her at Tench Bhatta in Rawalpindi where she gave him an amount of Rs30,000 and her CV.

The FIR further said that it was decided that the remaining amount of Rs20,000 would be paid once she got the appointment letter. The man further told her that a senior officer would conduct her interview and therefore she would have to meet him.

The man said the officer would get familiar with her and select her without any objection after the meeting, the FIR said, adding that on July 13, the man picked her up from Tench Bhatta and took her to Trail 3 on a motorcycle.

The suspect then reached a wooded area where he raped her at gunpoint, the FIR said, adding that he also threatened her with dire consequences. The suspect later dropped her at Tench Bhatta and left, the FIR said, adding that the victim narrated the incident to her relative and then went to the police station for registration of a case and get her medical examination conducted.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2023