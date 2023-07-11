Swabi teenager slaughters minor girl after ‘assault’

SWABI: A six-year-old girl belonging to a poor family was slaughtered with a dagger by a 17-year-old neighbour after she resisted an assault bid, DSP headquarters Jawad Khan said on Monday.

He said the incident took place in Saleem Khan village of Swabi tehsil, and the girl’s body was recovered from a hujra (common guest house).

DSP Jawad said the girl was lured by the young man to the hujra, where he attempted to assault her. He said when she started crying, the culprit slaughtered her with a dagger.

He said the body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.

He said the police had arrested the accused, Aman Khan, who disclosed that he killed the girl after she started crying when he tried to assault her.

The police officer said the accused was also a relative of the victim.

Meanwhile, man was shot dead over a land dispute in Ismaila village of Razaar tehsil.

The deceased was identified as Nawab Ali. Before succumbing to injuries in hospital, Ali told the police that Zulfiqar Ali opened fire on him when he was present in his fields.

In another incident, a man was killed by his two brothers over a trivial matter in Jahangira area. The police identified the deceased as Fazal Akbar, and the accused as Hafeez Khan and Maaz Khan.

Also in the day, the Topi police recovered the body of a 24-year-old youth from Shaheedan area. The police said he was killed by a firearm. The deceased was identified as Hilal Khan, a resident of Manki village of Chota Lahor.

Meanwhile, unknown assailants killed a man, namely Zafar Khan, inside his house, in Maneri Bala area, his mother told the police.

The woman said her family had no enmity with anyone.

The police started investigation after registering an FIR against unidentified accused.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2023