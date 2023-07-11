DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 11, 2023

Swabi teenager slaughters minor girl after ‘assault’

A Correspondent Published July 11, 2023 Updated July 11, 2023 09:55am

SWABI: A six-year-old girl belonging to a poor family was slaughtered with a dagger by a 17-year-old neighbour after she resisted an assault bid, DSP headquarters Jawad Khan said on Monday.

He said the incident took place in Saleem Khan village of Swabi tehsil, and the girl’s body was recovered from a hujra (common guest house).

DSP Jawad said the girl was lured by the young man to the hujra, where he attempted to assault her. He said when she started crying, the culprit slaughtered her with a dagger.

He said the body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.

He said the police had arrested the accused, Aman Khan, who disclosed that he killed the girl after she started crying when he tried to assault her.

The police officer said the accused was also a relative of the victim.

Meanwhile, man was shot dead over a land dispute in Ismaila village of Razaar tehsil.

The deceased was identified as Nawab Ali. Before succumbing to injuries in hospital, Ali told the police that Zulfiqar Ali opened fire on him when he was present in his fields.

In another incident, a man was killed by his two brothers over a trivial matter in Jahangira area. The police identified the deceased as Fazal Akbar, and the accused as Hafeez Khan and Maaz Khan.

Also in the day, the Topi police recovered the body of a 24-year-old youth from Shaheedan area. The police said he was killed by a firearm. The deceased was identified as Hilal Khan, a resident of Manki village of Chota Lahor.

Meanwhile, unknown assailants killed a man, namely Zafar Khan, inside his house, in Maneri Bala area, his mother told the police.

The woman said her family had no enmity with anyone.

The police started investigation after registering an FIR against unidentified accused.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Aiding investment
Updated 11 Jul, 2023

Aiding investment

Private foreign investment flows will not materialise unless we fix all our systems that can affect an investor in any way.
Population Day
11 Jul, 2023

Population Day

AS the global community observes World Population Day today, a strange dilemma confronts humanity. In many developed...
Citizens’ despair
11 Jul, 2023

Citizens’ despair

MUST our state be driven to action only after it has forced desperate citizens to grovel for something they should ...
Food concerns
Updated 10 Jul, 2023

Food concerns

A lot is required to be done to ensure food security and create exportable agricultural surplus.
Ukraine’s Nato bid
10 Jul, 2023

Ukraine’s Nato bid

WHEN Nato leaders meet in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday, they will be confronted with an uncomfortable question: ...
Drugged drone
10 Jul, 2023

Drugged drone

IT seems we keep pace with avant-garde methods to circulate evil. Having used every other way on land and sea —...