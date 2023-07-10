DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistani trio beats South Korea to clinch Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nations Cup in Saudi Arabia

Dawn.com Published July 10, 2023 Updated July 10, 2023 06:07pm
Pakistani gamers Arslan “Ash” Siddique, Imran Khan and Atif Butt take a bow after winning the Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nations Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday. — Gamers8 Esports Twitter
A Pakistani videogaming trio on Sunday won the Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nations Cup in Saudi Arabia with a 3-2 win over South Korea.

The tournament was organised by the Saudi Esports Federation in Riyadh from July 6-9 with a total prize pool of $1 million, while 16 national teams participated from all over the world.

The Pakistani team included Arslan “Ash” Siddique, Atif Butt and Imran Khan.

The trio reached the final after beating United Kingdom 2-1 in the semi-final and South Korea 3-0 in the upper-bracket final.

“Pakistan is the best Tekken [playing] region in the world,” Siddique tweeted after the win.

Meanwhile, Butt said he was grateful for his time in the tournament and lauded his teammates.

In April, Siddique won the Tekken 7 competition at EVO Japan 2023. In 2019, he won the Tekken 7 tournament in Japan as well as the Evolution Championship Series in the United States.

In August last year, he had finished third in the EVO 2022 Tekken 7 competition while Khan had secured second place in the competition.

Meanwhile, Butt had emerged as the new “King of the Iron Fist” in February after winning the Tekken World Tour 2022 videogame tournament in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

