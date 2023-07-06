DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 06, 2023

Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Khan passes away in Lahore: franchise

Wasim Riaz Published July 6, 2023 Updated July 6, 2023 04:27pm
Multan Sultan owner Alamgir Khan Tareen passed away in Lahore, July 6, 2022. — Photo courtesy: Multan Sultan Twitter
Multan Sultan owner Alamgir Khan Tareen passed away in Lahore, July 6, 2022. — Photo courtesy: Multan Sultan Twitter

Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Khan Tareen, brother of Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Jahangir Tareen, passed away in Lahore, the Pakistan Super League franchise said on Thursday.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen,” the tweet said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr Tareen’s family. We request you all to kindly respect his family’s privacy. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

SHO Ghalib Market Muhammad Irfan told Dawn.com that Alamgir allegedly shot himself. The police official added that the weapon was in police custody and that police had cordoned off Alamgir’s Gulberg residence.

SHO Irfan said the process of collecting evidence was ongoing, and said based on preliminary investigations, they could not determine the cause of the alleged suicide.

“The police will be able to present a final report with the facts and reasons of the case after the initial investigation is completed,” he added.

Multan Sultans

According to a profile on Multan Sultans’ website, Alamgir had established a name for himself as a “leading businessman in South Punjab, was the Managing Director of Shamim and Company (Pvt) Ltd, which is the official bottler and franchise of PepsiCo for South Punjab and was at the helm of the affairs since 1990”.

He did his bachelors from the University of California at Berkeley and later completed his masters degree from Yale.

The profile said Alamgir was a sports enthusiast who was a “keen believer in the role sports plays in community upliftment”, adding that he had wanted to “work towards establishing a solid platform for aspiring sportsmen and women and to provide them with the best possible resources to further develop their skills”.

“Mr. [Alamgir] Tareen was also the driving force behind the data-based approach that the franchise follows,” it said.

Condolences

His death triggered an outpouring of sympathy on Twitter.

Cricket commentator Zainab Abbas tweeted that her thoughts were with the entire family and praised Alamgir as a “happy soul who made everyone smile around him”.

Grassroots Cricket sent out their condolences along with several other journalists.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SCO anticlimax
Updated 06 Jul, 2023

SCO anticlimax

All common problems can be confronted bilaterally and through the SCO, if India chooses to shun its rigidity.
Shifting goalposts
06 Jul, 2023

Shifting goalposts

ALL over the world, where it concerns matters of the law, the rule usually goes that what’s good for the goose...
Crimes of sardars
06 Jul, 2023

Crimes of sardars

EVEN though most of Pakistan is a stranger to human rights, Balochistan is particularly dispossessed. With scores of...
Grim figures
05 Jul, 2023

Grim figures

THE terrorist threat, if left unaddressed, threatens to again grow into an uncontrollable hydra, resulting in an...
Unwelcome babies
Updated 05 Jul, 2023

Unwelcome babies

TO be born unwanted and abandoned to a risky future is the worst fate for a new life. According to yesterday’s...