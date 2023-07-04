SBP reserves up $533m

KARACHI: With the inflows of commercial loans, the foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) crossed the $4 billion mark during the week ending on June 23.

The central bank reported that during the week its reserves increased by $533 million to $4.069bn mainly due to the realisation of $300m commercial loans to the Government of Pakistan.

The country’s total reserves increased to $9.340bn including $5.27bn of the commercial banks. The SBP hopes to receive $3bn from the International Monetary Fund under the Stand-By Arrangement after its executive board approves it this month.

