Veteran TV actor Shakeel passes away at age 85 in Karachi

Dawn.com Published June 29, 2023 Updated June 29, 2023 08:00pm

Veteran TV actor Yousuf Kamal, better known as Shakeel, passed away at CMH hospital in Karachi following brief illness on Thursday — the first day of Eidul Azha — state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported citing a member of his family. He was 85.

Shakeel was known for his “impeccable acting skills and attained prominence with his memorable roles in various television dramas”, the report added.

According to a 2012 profile of Shakeel published in Dawn, he ruled the mini screen, and in his prime no drama serial was complete without him.

The senior actor starred in hit drama serials such as Uncle Urfi, Ankahi and Aangan Terha.

In 2015, the then Sindh Governor Dr Ishratul Ibad had conferred the prestigious Sitara-i-Imtiaz upon Shakeel.

