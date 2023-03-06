Veteran actor Qavi Khan passes away at 80

LAHORE: Veteran actor Qavi Khan, who was under treatment in Canada for a kidney-related disease, passed away at the age of 80 in the North American country on Sunday.

Qavi Khan started his career as a child star from Radio Pakistan, Peshawar — his birth city. In 1964, he started working at Pakistan Television, becoming one of its early stars.

He started his professional career with a play, Lakhon Mein Aik, whereas Andhera Ujala had earned him immense fame across Pakistan. His other TV plays include Fishaar, Lahori Gate, Muthi Bhar Matti, Bait­yaan, Cinderella, and Durr-i-Shahwar.

In 1965, Qavi Khan joined the film industry. Some of his films include Mauhabbat Zindagi Hai, Chand Suraj, Sarfarosh, Kalay Chor, and Zameen Asman.

Till the filing of this report, there were no details about his funeral.

The government awarded Pride of Performance in 1980 and Sitara-i-Imtiaz to Qavi Khan in acknowledgment of his services to the country and the showbiz industry.

In a statement, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed grief over the demise of the veteran actor.

Former prime minister Imran Khan also expressed condolences on his death. “Saddened to learn of the passing of famous actor Qavi Khan. My prayers & condolences go to his family,” the PTI chairman tweeted after learning about the actor’s death.

The death of Qavi Khan has created a void that cannot be filled, senior theatre producer Qaiser Javed said while commenting on the death of the veteran actor.

Arts councils have announced holding condolence references in memory of Qavi Khan.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2023