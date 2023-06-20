FIA summons Suri, Swati for anti-army tirade

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cyber crime has summoned two Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leaders — Qasim Suri and Azam Swati — for June 22 in a case against them for allegedly running a vilification campaign against a state institution.

The FIA Lahore has also called ex-PTI leader Ali Zaidi who recently joined the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Pakistan (IPP) of Jahangir Tareen for the same date in the above case.

The FIA warned them in case of non-appearance “it will be assumed that you have nothing to present or state in your defence.”

IMRAN: PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his sister Dr Uzma Khan on Monday did not appear before the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in a land fraud case.

The ACE had issued second summons to the former premier and his sister but they did not respond to it. “The ACE will hold a meeting on Tuesday (today) to decide further course of action in this matter,” an ACE official told PTI on Monday.

Imran Khan, Uzma Khan and her husband Ahad Majid were summoned for last Friday to record their statements in the land fraud case but none of them turned up. The ACE re-summoned them for June 19 to join the investigation.

Dr Uzma and her husband, Ahad Majeed Niazi, have been booked for allegedly buying 5,261 kanal land in the Nawan Kot area of tehsil Chaubara in Layyah district at cheaper rates through fraud and political pressure.

According to the FIR, Dr Uzma and her husband had bought the land at a cost of Rs130 million, while its actual price was Rs6 billion. The land was located near the site of the Greater Thal Canal project.

The PTI chairman is co-accused for allegedly helping his sister by using his office as the prime minister.

Dr Uzma and her husband are on bail till June 27 in this case.

Published in Dawn, June 20th, 2023