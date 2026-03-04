JI to hold protest against US-Israel blitz on Friday In Lahore

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has expressed deep concern over the ongoing tensions and conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, urging both countries to resolve their issues through dialogue.

He stressed that Kabul must ensure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorism against Pakistan.

Addressing an emergency meeting of the party’s Central Executive Council (CEC) at Mansoorah on Monday, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman strongly condemned the US and Israeli aggression against Iran, calling it an act of terrorism. He also announced that Jamaat-i-Islami will observe a nationwide day of protest on Friday (March 6) against the United States and Israel, with demonstrations to be held at the district level across the country.

The meeting, chaired by Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, was attended by Vice Emir Liaqat Baloch, Secretary General Ameerul Azeem, and other senior leaders and members of the CEC. The participants discussed the national and international situation, particularly developments in the region, and deliberated on the party’s future course of action.

The CEC expressed profound grief over the martyrdom of several Iranian leaders and innocent civilians during the recent US-Israeli attacks on Iran, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Special prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

Rehman directed party leaders and workers to organise protests across Pakistan on Friday against the US-Israeli aggression. He appealed to the public to participate in large numbers, saying that the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with the government and people of Iran in the current situation.

Speaking about Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions, he warned that the continued conflict between the two Muslim countries would benefit enemies of Islam and provide India with further opportunities to conspire against Pakistan. He said the tensions were causing immense suffering to the people of both countries and damaging their economies.

The JI chief reiterated that Afghan soil must not be used for terrorism inside Pakistan and emphasised that both countries should immediately engage in negotiations to resolve disputes.

He said Jamaat-i-Islami has consistently called for the Pakistani government to formulate policies through consultation with political parties and all stakeholders. According to him, Pakistan’s involvement in the US-led war during the era of former president Pervez Musharraf gave rise to terrorism within the country and made the western border insecure.

Rehman criticised the current rulers for strengthening ties with the United States, warning that such policies could have long-term consequences for future generations. He urged the government to prioritise national dignity, sovereignty, and security in both domestic and foreign policy decisions.

Calling once again for unity among Muslim countries, he urged Muslim rulers to prioritise the aspirations of their people rather than trying to please US President Donald Trump. He said nuclear-armed Pakistan should play a leadership role in promoting unity among Islamic countries and supporting oppressed people around the world.

He also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to withdraw the nomination of Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, saying that the US president is hostile toward Muslims and is pushing the world toward a new global conflict while attempting to reorganise a colonial system.

Rehman advised Pakistan’s rulers to act wisely and abandon policies that place undue expectations on the United States.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2026