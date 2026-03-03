E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Rival lawyer groups clash over LHCBA poll results in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 3, 2026 Updated March 3, 2026 09:04am
The Lahore High Court building.— File
The Lahore High Court building.— File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The members of the two rival lawyer groups – one led by Hamid Khan and the other by Ahsan Bhoon — came face to face during a meeting convened on Monday to resolve the dispute over the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) election results.

The gathering quickly descended into disorder, with heated arguments escalating to pushing and shoving. In an ugly incident that caused embarrassment for the lawyers community, a woman lawyer was also subjected to violence by her male colleague. However, other lawyers intervened promptly and rescued her.

The incident was highlighted by some news channels, repeatedly showing the footage identifying the attacker.

The dispute intensified after the Ahsan Bhoon group refused to accept the results of the election held on Saturday last.

Woman lawyer subjected to violence by male colleague; both sides agree upon committee to determine procedure for poll’s forensic audit

The supporters of both factions confronted each other inside Kiyani Hall at the Lahore High Court, chanting slogans against each other. The situation spiraled into chaos, with some lawyers climbing onto tables and physical scuffles breaking out.

Following the unrest, both sides held a meeting and agreed to resolve the matter through a dialogue. The meeting was subsequently adjourned, and a committee was constituted through a consensus to address the electoral dispute.

The committee comprises Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice-Chairman Pir Masood Chishti and PBC Member Shafqat Mahmood Chauhan. It is scheduled to hold its first meeting on Tuesday (today).

Both groups agreed that a forensic audit of the election results would be conducted and pledged to accept the committee’s findings.

They further decided that fresh elections would be held if any fault is found in the computer server containing the election data.

The committee will determine the procedure for conducting the forensic audit of the elections and select appropriate institution for the purpose.

Newly elected LHCBA Secretary Qasim Samra will assist the committee in its proceedings.

Meanwhile, newly elected President Babar Murtaza Khan and other office-bearers assumed charge of their respective offices and, accompanied by their supporters, reached the president’s office at the Lahore High Court Bar.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2026

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe