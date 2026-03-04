CM Punjab enumerates steps taken for wildlife protection

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has termed wildlife indispensable for maintaining biodiversity and ecological balance on earth, expressing satisfaction over the measures taken by her administration for its protection, conservation and promotion.

“The Punjab government has introduced innovative reforms to curb illegal hunting and unlawful possession of wild animals through amendments to the Punjab Wildlife Act 1974 and the Protected Areas Act,” she said on Tuesday in connection with the World Wildlife Day.

She said the Wildlife Helpline 1107 has been made fully operational.

“Online facilities are now available for shooting licences, import and export permits, hunting permits and registration of breeding farms. For the first time in the province, an artificial intelligence-based animal census system has been implemented, while GPS and collar tracker systems have been introduced to monitor rescued animals.”

She said at Lahore Safari Zoo, a 3D screen, animal sculptures and other modern features have been installed, and a 7D wildlife cinema is nearing completion. “Construction of Punjab’s first wildlife hospital has reached 80 per cent completion, where specialist veterinary doctors will be appointed for each species. The government also plans to establish a 360-degree virtual zoo to enable citizens to observe wildlife from home,” she said.

Besides, she said development and renovation work was ongoing at Changa Manga, Uchhali Wetlands, Chashma Barrage, Bansra Gali Wildlife Park and Murree Biodiversity Park.

She said Punjab had introduced 544 wildlife rangers equipped with modern weapons, IT tools, drones, body cameras and night-vision equipment.

A special bike squad had also been formed to protect wildlife in desert areas. The CM said strict action was being taken against illegal hunting, unlawful captivity and cruelty to animals and birds.

“Wild animals and birds help maintain natural balance. Protecting rare species also promotes tourism and creates employment opportunities,” she said.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2026