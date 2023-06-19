DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan football team issued Indian visas for SAFF Cup

Abdul Ghaffar Published June 19, 2023 Updated June 19, 2023 09:08pm

The Pakistan football team has been issued visas for travel to India to participate in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Football Federation on Monday.

The press release said the visas were issued by the Indian High Commission in Mauritius where the team was present for a Four Nations Series.

It added the team would depart for India’s Bengalore via an available flight.

The press release said the tournament was scheduled to begin on June 21 (Wednesday) when Pakistan would play their first match against “traditional rivals” India,

The team was originally set to depart for India on Sunday but failed to board the flight due to the non-issuance of visas, following which All India Football Federation general secretary Shaji Prabhakaran had assured that the visas would be issued on Monday (today).

Pakistan had applied for visas after the interior ministry gave clearance for the trip on Thursday last week.

Pakistan missed the last edition of the SAFF Championship in 2021 due to a FIFA suspension.

