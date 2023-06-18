DAWN.COM Logo

British Pakistani diplomat Fouzia Younis honoured with empire’s rank

Iftikhar A. Khan Published June 18, 2023 Updated June 18, 2023 09:59am
Fouzia Younis. — Photo courtesy @YounisFouzia’s Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Months after becoming the first British Pakistani woman to have been appointed as head of a British diplomatic mission, Fouzia Younis got another feather in her cap by being honoured with a prestigious rank of the British Empire - MBE.

“Can’t quite believe I am tweeting this but honoured to be part of the King’s Birthday Honours list & be awarded with a MBE for contributions to foreign policy. As we say in Birmingham, I am well chuffed. Thank you!” Ms Younis currently serving as the British consul general in Toronto tweeted.

Standing for ‘Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire’, the MBE is awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community which has had a long-term, significant impact. Ms Younis made history when she was appointed director of communications at the British High Commission in Islamabad over three years ago — becoming the first Pakistani-origin diplomat to have been appointed in this role, and then again when she was appointed the British consul general in Toronto in March this year.

British honour recipients are announced twice a year - at new year and on the date of the King’s official birthday. Ms Younis, who was born in Birmingham to Pakistani parents, is a fluent Urdu and Punjabi speaker.

She passed graduation and masters from the universities of Birmingham and Cambridge before joining the UK Foreign Service.

She has also served as the communication director for the Pakistan Network; and the co-chair of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Race Network leading a global network of over 300 staff.

Her previous diplomatic assignments have included leading UK strategic efforts across the Gulf Cooperation Council region, supporting UK’s security and humanitarian efforts in Bangladesh and serving in Sri Lanka during the conflict period.

Ms Younis was also seconded to 10 Downing Street and has led major corporate reform programmes for the FCDO. Her work has been nominated for several awards, including for innovation and expertise, and she is a passionate advocate for inclusion.

Published in Dawn, June 18th, 2023

