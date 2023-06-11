Police official martyred in Mohmand attack

MOHMAND: A policeman was martyred when unknown miscreants opened fire at Khanqah police checkpost in Safi tehsil here on Friday night, officials said.

They identified the martyred cop as constable Umar Ali, a resident of Sagi Bala locality.

Lakaro police station SHO Sardar Hussain said the funeral prayers of the martyred constable were offered at the Ghalanai Police Lines.

Later, the body was dispatched to his native village where he was laid to rest.

