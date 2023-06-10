Cop martyred in exchange of fire with outlaws in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A policeman was martyred during an exchange of fire between police and unidentified assailants in Shahbazkhel area of Lakki Marwat district on Thursday night, an official said.

He said a team of Shahbazkhel police post had set up a picket on the Bannu-DI Khan section of the Indus Highway after receiving information that six armed motorcyclists believed to be terrorists were seen roaming in the town.

The official said the cops took positions after seeing masked men on three motorcycles coming from Darra Pezu side. “As the cops moved towards them, the armed motorcyclists opened fire, triggering an exchange of fire,” he added.

The official said during exchange of fire, a constable, namely Zikrya, was martyred. He added the assailants abandoned one of the motorcycles and ran towards the nearby forest. “Police gave them a chase but they disappeared in the forest taking cover of night,” the official said.

Body of the martyred constable was shifted to the police lines for funeral after fulfilling medico-legal formalities at the District Headquarters Hospital, Tajazai.

District police officer Mohammad Ashfaq Khan, SP investigations Murad Khan, civil administration and military authorities and people from different walks of life attended the funeral prayers.

A police contingent presented a guard of honour to their martyred colleague while police and army officers put floral wreaths on his coffin. Later, the martyred cop was laid to rest at a graveyard in his native village with full official honour.

