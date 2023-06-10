DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 10, 2023

Cop martyred in exchange of fire with outlaws in Lakki Marwat

Our Correspondent Published June 10, 2023 Updated June 10, 2023 07:03am

LAKKI MARWAT: A policeman was martyred during an exchange of fire between police and unidentified assailants in Shahbazkhel area of Lakki Marwat district on Thursday night, an official said.

He said a team of Shahbazkhel police post had set up a picket on the Bannu-DI Khan section of the Indus Highway after receiving information that six armed motorcyclists believed to be terrorists were seen roaming in the town.

The official said the cops took positions after seeing masked men on three motorcycles coming from Darra Pezu side. “As the cops moved towards them, the armed motorcyclists opened fire, triggering an exchange of fire,” he added.

The official said during exchange of fire, a constable, namely Zikrya, was martyred. He added the assailants abandoned one of the motorcycles and ran towards the nearby forest. “Police gave them a chase but they disappeared in the forest taking cover of night,” the official said.

Body of the martyred constable was shifted to the police lines for funeral after fulfilling medico-legal formalities at the District Headquarters Hospital, Tajazai.

District police officer Mohammad Ashfaq Khan, SP investigations Murad Khan, civil administration and military authorities and people from different walks of life attended the funeral prayers.

A police contingent presented a guard of honour to their martyred colleague while police and army officers put floral wreaths on his coffin. Later, the martyred cop was laid to rest at a graveyard in his native village with full official honour.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Expansionary budget
Updated 10 Jun, 2023

Expansionary budget

Fiscal plan that the budget has laid out will lead to the accumulation of more debt, even if the targets are met.
Politics by proxy
10 Jun, 2023

Politics by proxy

LIKE some grotesque phoenix, the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party has risen from the still-smouldering ashes of the PTI....
Badakhshan bombing
10 Jun, 2023

Badakhshan bombing

THE gruesome tactic of attacking funerals is part and parcel of the militant playbook. Several funerals have been...
Stuck in the past
Updated 09 Jun, 2023

Stuck in the past

Dar's enduring fixation with the exchange rate suggests that he has learned nothing from past mistakes.
Unequivocal message
09 Jun, 2023

Unequivocal message

AN unmistakably forceful message has been sent out that puts to rest any notion of a house divided. The military top...
Early closure
09 Jun, 2023

Early closure

ON the face of it, closing shops early is a sound idea. Not only would the move help save energy during the stifling...