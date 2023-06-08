Cop injured as militants open fire on DSP’s vehicle in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN/PESHAWAR: A policeman sustained injuries when militants opened fire on the vehicle of DSP Kulachi here on Wednesday, an official said.

The official said that DSP Rashid Khan was assigned the security of polio teams vaccinating children in Takwara and Hathala areas of Kulachi tehsil.

As a result of the firing, the DSP’s driver sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital immediately, where his condition is said to be out of danger, the official added.

Meanwhile, unknown attackers opened fire at the vehicle of district police officer Abdur Rauf Babar Qaiserani in Garah Guldad area, a suburb of Kulachi tehsil. However, no casualties or injuries were reported. The attackers fled the scene.

The attack occurred when the DPO was on his way to check security measures during the ongoing polio campaign.

Following the attacks, a joint search and strike operation was launched by the Pakistan Army and the police in Garah Guldad and other areas of Kulachi.

Meanwhile, police repulsed a midnight militant attack on the Achini post in Sarband area on outskirts of the provincial capital, officials said.

City police officials said that militants opened fire at the police post at midnight.

They said that the attack was repulsed when the cops returned the fire. Later, senior police officials visited the area and launched a search operation.

However, the militants managed to escape the area.

On January 14, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sardar Hussain and his gunmen, Irshad Khan and Jahanzeb, had embraced martyrdom in a gun attack on Sarband police station.

Officials said that the attack was the first of its kind as militants used modern gadgets to target the police.

Published in Dawn, June 8th, 2023