Five burnt alive as car heading to Lahore catches fire after accident

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 8, 2023 Updated June 8, 2023 10:40am

LAHORE: Five men lost their lives as a car they were travelling in from Sargodha to Lahore crashed on the motorway near Hafizabad on Wednesday.

According to Hafizabad Rescue 1122 officials, five men riding a car were travelling to Lahore from Sargodha on M-2 Motorway near Mini Rest Area Pindi Bhattian when the car lost its balance due to speeding.

The car skidded off the road and collided with a tree. The petrol tank of the car went off and caught fire. All the riders were burnt alive.

Rescue teams approached the spot and shifted the bodies to Hafizabad tehsil headquarters hospital for identification.

A rescue official said the men belonged to Farooqa village of Sillanwali tehsil, Sargodha district.

He said the teams were working to further establish the identity of the deceased.

Published in Dawn, June 8th, 2023

