DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 20, 2023

PTI leader, 9 others killed in attack on vehicle by ‘rival group’ in Havelian: police

Rashid Javed Published March 20, 2023 Updated March 20, 2023 10:04pm
<p>This image shows officials inspecting the charred remains of the vehicle. — DawnNewsTV</p>

This image shows officials inspecting the charred remains of the vehicle. — DawnNewsTV

PTI leader Atif Munsif Khan and nine others were killed on Monday after their vehicle was attacked by a rival group in Havelian in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Abbottabad district.

Abbottabad District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Tufail confirmed the development to Dawn.com. The PTI leader was also the Havelian tehsil nazim.

According to the DPO, a rival group had opened fire on the vehicle near Havelian’s Langra village which caused the fuel tank to explode. He refuted media reports claiming that the car had been targeted by a “rocket attack”.

He said that the vehicle caught fire and was completely destroyed, adding that 10 people, including Atif, died.

The DPO said a heavy police contingent reached the spot and initiated a search operation for the culprits but a first information report (FIR) had not yet been registered.

Tufail said the bodies were moved to the Abbottabad District Headquarters Hospital.

Atif hailed from Basti Sher Khan and was the son of former provincial minister Munsif Khan Jadoon. He was elected the Havelian tehsil nazim as an independent candidate in the 2022 municipal elections.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry offered well wishes for the deceased.

PTI’s Faisal Javed said the provincial government should “immediately bring the criminals to justice and punish them according to the law”.

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan also strongly condemned the “attack” on Atif and said such an assault on a political leader was “very tragic”.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trading for peace
Updated 20 Mar, 2023

Trading for peace

It remains to be seen whether the current army leadership pursues Bajwa doctrine for Pak-India peace or has other ideas.
A thrilling finish
20 Mar, 2023

A thrilling finish

IT was a Pakistan Super League final that had everything: thrills and spills, enthralling drama and a tantalisingly...
Covid-19 threat
20 Mar, 2023

Covid-19 threat

THE National Command and Operation Centre’s recent recommendation that people wear masks at crowded public places...
Desperate moves
Updated 19 Mar, 2023

Desperate moves

By succumbing to politics of expediency, the government has shot itself in the foot.
Food out of reach
19 Mar, 2023

Food out of reach

THE month of fasting is a difficult period for low- to middle-income people across the country because of the impact...
Polio case
19 Mar, 2023

Polio case

PAKISTAN has faced another setback in its ongoing struggle to eradicate polio from the country. A three-year-old ...