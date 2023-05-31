UN remembers over 220,000 Pakistanis who served as peacekeepers

UNITED NATIONS: More than 220,000 Pakistani troops have served in 46 UN missions in 29 countries around the globe, recalls a statement issued on the 75th anniversary of UN Peacekeeping operations, observed on this week.

Overall, more than two million uniformed and civilian personnel have served in UN peace missions since 1948. The first two peacekeeping operations were the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) and the UN Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO) in the Middle East. Both of these missions continue operating to this day.

“United Nations peacekeepers are the beating heart of our commitment to a more peaceful world,” UN Secretary-General António Guter­res said in his message for the day.

Mr Guterres noted that many peacekeepers have paid the ultimate price as more than 4,200 have lost their lives serving under the UN flag.

Country was once largest contributor of troops, committing 8,000 personnel per year to peacekeeping missions

“We stand in sympathy and solidarity with their families, friends and colleagues, and will forever be inspired by their selfless devotion to the cause of peace,” he said.

UN statistics show that 168 Pakistanis were also among more than 4,000 UN peacekeepers killed since 1948. The Permanent Mission at the UN Headquarters in New York also issued a statement, saying that “Pakistan takes immense pride in its abiding association with UN peacekeeping,”

“Our standing as a major troop-contributing country is underpinned by our commitment to the goals of international peace, security, and stability,” Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram added.

The biggest Pakistani loss occurred on June 5, 1993, when a contingent of UN peacekeepers was attacked in the Somali capital of Mogadishu. There, 25 Pakistanis lost their lives.

On the 75th anniversary, Pakistan is hosting an exhibition at the UN Headquarters, titled: “Tribute to Fallen Peacekeepers and Pakistan’s contributions to UN peacekeeping” from June 1-June 9, followed by a reception on, June 9.

For many years, Pakistan was the largest contributor of troops to the UN peacekeeping force, contributing more than 8,000 troops a year.

But now Bangladesh is the largest contributor with 7,233 soldiers in 2022. They were followed by Nepal with 6,251 troops, while India contributed about 6,000 troops. All the top 20 contributors were countries in the Global South. Pakistan was the fifth largest, with 4,331 troops, after Bangladesh, Nepal, India and Rwanda.

Today, more than 87,000 peacekeepers from 125 countries serve in 12 UN operations located in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. And the force includes an increasing number of women as well.

In 1993, women made up 1 per cent of deployed uniformed personnel. In 2020, out of approximately 95,000 peacekeepers, women constitute 4.8pc of military contingents and 10.9pc of formed police units and 34pc of justice and corrections government-provided personnel in UN Peacekeeping missions. Pakistan too has deployed 400 women and has promised to send more.

The 2028 target for women serving in UN military contingents is 15pc, and 25pc for military observers and staff officers.

The 2028 target for women serving in the formed police units is 20pc, and 30pc for individual police officers.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2023