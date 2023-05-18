NSC moot hijacked for political purposes, says PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has alleged that the forum of National Security Committee (NSC) has been ‘hijacked’ as its meeting had political purposes.

The PTI’s central media department in a statement issued on Wednesday said it was decided at the NSC meeting to crush a peaceful movement and take a decision against the opposition party.

On Tuesday, civil and military leadership had endorsed a decision made a day earlier by corps commanders conference to invoke Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act against suspects involved in the May 9 riots that damaged the state and private properties in different parts of the country.

The NSC, which was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, also decided to arrest within 72 hours all those involved in the violent attacks, their facilitators, and leaders on whose instigation the protesters had committed vandalism.

Condemns attack on Corps Commander’s House, terms it conspiracy to implicate PTI leaders in cases

The PTI said that the Lahore Corps Commander’s House had been attacked under a well-thought-out strategy and conspiracy, which was condemnable and those responsible for it should be punished. However, it added that all was done to implicate PTI leaders in cases and to justify action being taken against them.

The party claimed to have sufficient evidence to negate the narrative being propagated against the PTI and its leaders through the social and mainstream media, and that is the reason the PTI leadership demanded free and transparent investigation into violent incidents to bring culprits to justice.

The party expressed surprise as to why the Corps Commander’s House was not protected from rioters despite the presence of army, police and quick response force personnel.

The party said the state security forces were there, but no effort had been made to protect military installations in order to create a narrative under an organised conspiracy. On the other hand, the military claimed that it exercised restraint to foil a plan to trigger civil riots.

The PTI asked, “Who are the people behind the conspiracy that allowed Rana Sanaullah’s house to stay intact, but important installations were vandalised?”

It demanded an independent investigation into the matter, asserting that PTI had also enough proofs to prove its stand, adding that footage of the burning of Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar was shown, yet nobody went there to protect it.

Following the arson attacks, a special meeting of corps commanders had decided to invoke the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act aga­inst those behind the riots during which the military installations, as well as public and private properties in several cities were torched.

While the security committee and Punjab interim government endosed stern legal action against all those involved in the violent attacks, their facilitators, and leaders on whose instigation these people had committed vandalism, the proposed move to try arsonists under the Army Act has come under severe criticism, with rights groups asking the government to refrain from it.

International human rights group Amnesty International has also expressed concern over the move. It said “civilians must not be tried under military laws” in Pakistan as trying civilians in military courts is contrary to international laws.

The NSC expressed solidarity with the armed forces and martyrs and decided to observe May 9 as a “black day”. During the huddle, it was also decided that all political forces should resolve their difference through dialogue and avoid confrontation.

The meeting also pledged that no leniency would be shown to those who had attacked defence installations under any agenda.

