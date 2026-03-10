E-Paper | March 10, 2026

PPP slams govt in NA over increase in petroleum prices

Iftikhar A. Khan Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 08:22am
In this file photo, PPP MNA Syed Naveed Qamar moves amendments in the Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025 before the National Assembly, on Aug 7, 2025. — X/NAofPakistan
• Asks govt to explain who benefitted from the move
• State minister says financial aid provided to families of deceased or disabled overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: A PPP lawmaker on Monday slammed abrupt increase in petroleum prices alleging that the decision was meant to benefit oil companies and owners of petrol pumps.

Speaking in the National Assembly, PPP leader Syed Naveed Qamar asked the government to explain as to who benefited from the government move.

He regretted that the government has revised prices of the existing stock procured before increase in the global prices of petroleum products. He said the government had increased petrol prices by Rs55, an increase the IMF had not demanded.

Describing the increase in petrol prices as unjust, Mr Qamar said as prices of oil products in the international market have surged to 120 dollars per barrel, the government would further raise the petroleum products’ prices.

As lawmakers from the opposition benches were preparing for a strong protest in front of speaker’s dais, deputy speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah adjourned the proceedings of the House soon after Mr Qamar’s remarks.

The opposition members also wanted to take the floor to grill the government over increase in prices of petroleum pro­ducts but were told by the chair to wait.

As they started moving towards speaker’s podium, the chair abruptly adjou­rned the House to meet again on Tuesday.

Earlier, during the question hour, the National Assembly was informed that the government has expanded its welfa­­re, education and housing initiatives for overseas Pakistanis and their families.

Responding to a question during the question hour, Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Awn Saqlain said financial assistance was extended to destitute families of overseas Pakistanis in the event of death and disability of an overseas Pakistani.

He further said free ambulance service was available for transportation of human remains and critically ill Pakistanis from international airports in Pakistan to their native towns. He said a funeral grant of twenty-five thousand is provided for the needy and destitute families of deceased overseas Pakistanis.

Mr Saqlain said that the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation’s (OPF) online complaint management system has been linked with the Pakistan Citizens Portal of the Prime Minister Delivery Unit for speedy resolution of complaints.

The National Assembly was also informed that dedicated women facilitation desks have been established at police stations to provide a safe, supportive and gender sensitive environment in Islamabad for women.

Answering a question, Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry said technology-enabled police station are providing women with secure, confidential and gender-responsive policing services through trained female staff and digital systems.

He said joint patrolling was conducted by male and female police officials to ensure inclusive and effective policing.

The minister further said that digital records of hostels, hotels, and guest houses were maintained by Safe City Islamabad through software systems.

Meanwhile, Minister for Parliamen­tary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry introduced the Copyright (Amendment) Bill, 2026” in the House. The Chair referred the bill to the Standing Committee concerned.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

Pakistan

Iftikhar A. Khan is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with over three decades of experience in journalism. He covers the parliament, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the Interior Ministry.

Iftikhar A. Khan

