DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 09, 2023

PM Shehbaz extends London stay by a day ‘on Nawaz’s instructions’: Marriyum

Dawn.com Published May 9, 2023 Updated May 9, 2023 12:23pm

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had extended his stay in London by a day on the “instructions” of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in order to hold consultations on important national and political issues.

The premier had arrived in London last week to attend the coronation of King Charles III and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting — a biennial summit of governmental leaders from all Commonwealth nations.

He had also met with his older brother Nawaz and told the media that elections in the country would take place on the same day while asserting that Parliament’s constitutional rights would be protected.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the information minister said: “Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has extended his stay in London by one day for consultations on important political and national matters on the instructions of party leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The prime minister is scheduled to return to the country on Wednesday (tomorrow).”

Since assuming office, Shahbaz has visited London on three key occasions. His last visit was in November 2022, ahead of the new army chief’s appointment.

With the ruling coalition and PTI having exchanged proposals following talks on the timeframe of holding elections in the country, PM Shehbaz’s visit to London was being seen as a consultative visit, where he might have apprised his elder brother of the political situation back home and seek counsel on a future course of action.

Given Nawaz’s experience as a three-time prime minister and seasoned politician, observers said there was little doubt that the premier would want to seek his brother’s advice on how to respond to the Supreme Court’s deadline to hold Punjab elections on May 14,.

Though the final date of elections will jointly be decided by the coalition partners in the PDM alliance, it is Nawaz who may leverage his relationship with bigwigs such as Maulana Fazlur Rahman and Asif Ali Zardari to evolve some sort of consensus.

For months now, the impression in Pakistan has been that the PML-N wants to delay elections till such time as the economic situation comes under control and it can regain the political capital lost to issues such as inflation.

But many in the PML-N — most notably minister without a portfolio Javed Latif — feel an election date should only be set when Nawaz’s return to Pakistan is certain, as his physical presence on the ground is seen as critical to battling the PTI narrative that has gained popularity in Punjab.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trilateral talks
Updated 09 May, 2023

Trilateral talks

After decades of instability and war, the people of Afghanistan need an atmosphere free of militancy.
‘Duty, not choice’
Updated 09 May, 2023

‘Duty, not choice’

How can one expect stability to return to a country where the rules upholding its political order are being subverted on a whim?
Yet another lynching
09 May, 2023

Yet another lynching

YET another episode of brutal lynching by a mob in Mardan shows how far we are from preventing vigilante mob ...
An unlikely nexus
Updated 08 May, 2023

An unlikely nexus

THE enemy of my enemy is my friend, goes the ancient proverb which likely explains many an improbable alliance...
Facing hunger
08 May, 2023

Facing hunger

PAKISTAN’S hunger problem has been worsening for the last several years. There are multiple reasons for this...
Hindu marriage laws
08 May, 2023

Hindu marriage laws

THE negligible implementation of the Hindu Marriage Act, 2017, applicable in Punjab, Balochistan and KP, reeks of ...