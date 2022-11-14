DAWN.COM Logo

After extended London trip, PM Shehbaz returns home today

Syed Irfan Raza Published November 14, 2022 Updated November 14, 2022 08:03am

ISLAMABAD: After a five-day stay in the United Kingdom, apparently to have a threadbare discussion with his elder brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on key issues, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left London for Pakistan on Sunday.

The prime minister will arrive in Islamabad on Monday (today), Infor­mation Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed.

The prime minister was supposed to fly back from London on Friday but he extended his stay for two days, apparently due to health reasons, media reports said.

During his visit, the premier reportedly discussed with Nawaz Sharif key issues, including the appointment of the new army chief, matters linked to next elections, strategy for dealing with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, and regaining lost political capital.

It was decided that the issue of the appointment of new army chief army was a constitutional matter and thus it will be dealt with accordingly.

A source familiar with the matter said it was decided at the meetings that the appointment of the new army chief will be made purely on merit. The tenure of incumbent COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa is expiring on Nov 27.

It may be noted that Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal had said that the announcement regarding the appointment of the new army chief will be made before Nov 29 and the premier will take the ruling alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), into confidence on the decision taken during the London meetings.

Last week, Prime Minister Sharif had gone to London after the conclusion of a two-day conference on climate in Egypt. When he left Sharm el-Sheikh on Tuesday night, he tweeted “Off to Pakistan”. But then, he changed his plans and decided instead to stop off in Qatar, from where he took a commercial flight to London to meet Nawaz Sharif.

He only took his personal staff with him to London, while the other members of the entourage travelling with him arrived in Islamabad following the climate moot.

LAHORI KID
Nov 14, 2022 08:08am
I guess everyone got plenty of chumian, it was time to come home and face his government to be thrown out
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 14, 2022 08:09am
During his visit, the premier reportedly discussed with Nawaz Sharif key issues, including the appointment of the new army chief, matters linked to next elections, strategy for dealing with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, and regaining lost political capital. All will fail. The people dont want PML N and their corrupt government
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Nov 14, 2022 08:11am
Pakistani police should arrest him after the confirmation of his corruption of 2005 earthquake money embezzlement case now that the London court has confirmed the corruption charges reported in the press.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Nov 14, 2022 08:13am
Welcome back Mr. Prime Minister.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Nov 14, 2022 08:24am
Shabaz Sharif is a big disgrace for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Nov 14, 2022 08:27am
Good weather in London. Enjoy.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheelkhan
Nov 14, 2022 08:31am
Looter of Earthquake money returns to defraud and steal more. This crimnal and fraudster must be restrained from holding any high offices.
Reply Recommend 0
Tukh
Nov 14, 2022 08:33am
Extended? Or the authorities caught him because he has to fine to DailyMail.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Nov 14, 2022 08:44am
Is he really coming back. Very tragic news.
Reply Recommend 0
Imdad Husain
Nov 14, 2022 08:46am
Totally confused, is the decision taken in London or will be taken in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Nov 14, 2022 09:10am
I don’t think he stayed five days only to discuss the appointment of army chief.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Nov 14, 2022 09:14am
Welcome back from British Empire to a Colonial Country.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Nov 14, 2022 09:14am
Shahbaz stayed in London to discuss wrapping up their assets in Pakistan, and move permanently to London before IK takes oath of PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Ukasha Rajpoot
Nov 14, 2022 09:20am
Tragic to see after 75 years of independence we still look towards our masters for important decisions.
Reply Recommend 0
IK supporter
Nov 14, 2022 09:22am
Debt money has been successfully deposited in overseas account. Public getting treated like cattle.
Reply Recommend 0

