May 03, 2023

PM briefed on regional, national security situation

Malik Asad Published May 3, 2023 Updated May 3, 2023 08:23am

ISLAMABAD: The military leadership briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on national and regional security matters and the upcoming visits of Chinese and Afghan foreign ministers over the next week.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General, Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, held a meeting with PM Sharif at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Informed sources said the army chief and the spymaster briefed the premier on national security and related matters.

The prime minister was also briefed on the eastern and western borders’ situation and the armed forces’ efforts to combat terrorism.

Sources said Gen Munir also briefed the premier on his maiden visit to China and an earlier visit of the ISI chief to Beijing.

Army, ISI chiefs apprise premier of Gen Munir’s trip to Beijing, upcoming visits of Chinese, Afghan foreign ministers

The military leadership also apprised Mr Sharif of the upcoming visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to Pakistan, the sources said.

Mr Qin’s first-ever visit comes after the ISI and army chiefs paid separate visits to China last month.

During Gen Munir’s last week trip to Beijing, which came as Pakistan faces political and economic turmoil, the Chinese leadership assured Pakistan of its help to come out of the crisis.

During the four-day trip, the army chief visited the headquarters of the People’s Liberation Army, China’s principal military force, and had a detailed meeting with its commander.

Lt Gen Anjum also visited China on April 11-12.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the army and ISI chiefs briefed Prime Minister Sharif on the Chinese foreign minister’s upcoming visit, the security arrangement of Chinese people working on various projects across the country and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, sources said.

Mr Qin is likely to arrive in Islamabad after attending a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s foreign ministers in India and is expected to hold strategic talks.

Meanwhile, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will visit Islamabad at the end of the week for talks with Pakistani and Chinese officials, his ministry said.

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2023

