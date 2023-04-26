DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 26, 2023

COAS Asim Munir, Chinese army commander discuss security, military cooperation

Iftikhar Shirazi Published April 26, 2023 Updated April 26, 2023 01:50pm
<p>Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir was presented with a guard of honour upon arrival at the PLA headquarters. — ISPR photo</p>

Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir was presented with a guard of honour upon arrival at the PLA headquarters. — ISPR photo

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir visited the headquarters of the People’s Liberation Army and met the PLA commander on Wednesday. They discussed regional stability and military cooperation.

The army chief, who is in China on a four-day official visit, arrived in the neighbouring country on Tuesday.

In a press release issued today, the military’s media wing said that upon his arrival at the PLA headquarters, the COAS was warmly welcomed and presented with a guard of honour.

“The COAS reviewed the smartly turned out contingent which was later followed by a detailed meeting with the Commander of the PLA Army,” it said.

A delegation of the Pakistan Army led by COAS Asim Munir (R) at the PLA headquarters. — Photo by ISPR
A delegation of the Pakistan Army led by COAS Asim Munir (R) at the PLA headquarters. — Photo by ISPR

During the meeting, the two military commanders reaffirmed the need to maintain peace and stability in the region while promoting military-to-military cooperation, the ISPR stated.

The army chief also observed a demonstration of the PLA troops’ operational capabilities and commended the high standards of training and professionalism demonstrated by the soldiers.

COAS Munir’s four-day visit to China includes a series of meetings with military leaders aimed at strengthening the longstanding relations between the two armed forces, the military’s media affairs wing said.

These inaugural meetings are expected to be followed by further discussions on enhancing military cooperation and promoting greater collaboration in the areas of defence and security, it added.

This is COAS Munir’s fourth overseas visit ever since he took charge as the army chief. Earlier this year, he undertook a week-long official visit to UAE and Saudi Arabia and held meetings with the top leadership of the Gulf states.

During the visit, the officials reviewed Pakistan’s bilateral ties with the two countries and discussed ways to strengthen the relations.

Later in February, the COAS visited the United Kingdom for meetings on defence-related issues. He also attended a conference at Wilton Park, an executive agency created by the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office to foster open dialogue between governments.

Pak China Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Digital fraud
Updated 26 Apr, 2023

Digital fraud

FIA needs to proactively go after crooks indulging in online banking fraud.
Needless tragedy
Updated 26 Apr, 2023

Needless tragedy

It is more tragic that so many people lost their lives or sustained injuries in an entirely preventable disaster.
New Zealand’s turnaround
26 Apr, 2023

New Zealand’s turnaround

PAKISTAN seemed to have the game and the series in the bag; the odds were firmly stacked in their favour with New...
Leaks again
25 Apr, 2023

Leaks again

The new instalment of the ongoing ‘audio leaks’ saga shows just how deep the rot is.
Burden of SOEs
25 Apr, 2023

Burden of SOEs

A NEW World Bank report listing Pakistan’s state-owned entities as the worst in South Asia must have come as a...
Sudanese conflict
25 Apr, 2023

Sudanese conflict

SUDAN’S two top generals are locked in a vicious power struggle that threatens to push the African nation into the...