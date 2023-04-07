NSC decides to launch ‘comprehensive’ anti-terror operation

A National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on Friday agreed to launch an “all-out comprehensive operation” to rid the country of the menace of terrorism.

The NSC acts as the principal decision-making body on national security matters. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the body’s 41st meeting today, which was attended by senior civil and military leadership.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s House and initially lasted for two hours. It was later resumed and concluded in the evening.

A press release issued today from the Prime Minister’s Office said the NSC meeting was held in continuation of a January 2 meeting, which was convened in wake of an attack on the Karachi Police Office on February 17.

“The meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation with the entire nation and the government, which will rid the country of the menace of terrorism with renewed vigour and determination,” the press release said.

It added that the operation to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms from Pakistan would incorporate measures at the political, diplomatic security, economic and social levels.

Moreover, the press release said, a high-level committee had been formed that would give recommendations regarding the implementation and limitations of the operation within two weeks.

The participants of the meeting emphasised the need for “comprehensive national security”, in which the people’s relief was “central”. The participants were informed that the government was taking necessary steps in this regard.

The NSC concluded that the recent spate of terrorism in the country was a consequence of a “soft corner” for the banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and a “thoughtless policy” towards the terror outfit, both of which were “contrary to the public’s expectations”.

As a result, the press release said, “Terrorists were not just allowed to return to the country unimpeded but dangerous TTP militants were also released from jails in the name of confidence building”.

With the return of these “dangerous terrorists” and as a consequence of assistance being provided from various militant organisations operating in Afghanistan in large numbers, the country’s peace and stability were destroyed, the press release added. It underlined that this peace and stability were attained after “countless sacrifices and continuous efforts”.

Backdrop of ‘critical’ security moot

Earlier today, PTI leader Shireen Mazari commented that the NSC meeting would be crucial, stating that it would be critical in shaping the future course of action regarding the country’s security.

“NSC meeting today will reveal a lot abt whether Constitution & Rule of Law will be upheld or whether law of the jungle will prevail & the vicious vendetta against Imran Khan & PTI will continue,” she tweeted.

The former minister expressed concerns that the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s fear of elections might translate into the state turning against the nation, and added, “Let’s hope that this does not happen.”

A Dawn report had quoted insiders as saying that the government would once again ask the top brass for a briefing on potential threats from militants in case elections were held in Punjab on May 14 as per the Supreme Court’s order.

Last month, the Pakistan Army informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that its troops will not be available for poll-related duties due to the prevalent security situation within the country and on the borders.

“They said that the army attaches importance to its basic duties, in which the security of the borders and the country is its first priority. They said that the army is not available for election duty at this time due to the present situation in the country,” an ECP statement had said.

A source, according to the Dawn report, said the military authorities had given a detailed briefing to the government that terrorist outfits have regrouped in tribal districts bordering Afghanistan due to which conditions were not conducive for electioneering.

Another source claimed that the option of “imposing an emergency” in the country could also be discussed in the meeting in light of the current circumstances. The emergency can be declared under Article 232 — which pertains to the proclamation of emergency on account of war and internal disturbance — of the Constitution for the maximum period of one year. However, a resolution passed by parliament is necessary to declare the emergency.

The last NSC meeting was held in January this year which had reiterated its resolve to have “zero tolerance” for terrorism in the country.

More to follow.