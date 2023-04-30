DAWN.COM Logo

Gas leak at factory in India’s Ludhiana kills 9

Reuters | Dawn.com Published April 30, 2023 Updated April 30, 2023 11:17am
<p>In this video screengrab, Indian police can be seen stopping a local from going towards the site of the gas leak in Punjab’s Ludhiana that killed at least 9 on April 30, 2023. — Twitter/<a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" class="link--external" href="https://twitter.com/ANI">@ANI</a></p>

Nine people died and 11 have been hospitalised after a gas leak occurred at a factory in Ludhiana in the northern Indian state of Punjab, the country’s ANI news agency reported on Sunday.

A team from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was at the site, according to the video feed shared by ANI.

Police officials were seen patrolling, wearing masks, and asking locals to keep out of a cordoned area, the video showed.

ANI said a fire brigade team was also present at the site while the police have sealed the area.

“Definitely, it is a gas leak case. The NDRF team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation,” ANI quoted West Ludhiana Sub Divisional Magistrate Swati as saying.

A video shared by ANI on Twitter showed a local saying, “I came to know that five members of my family are unconscious.” In the video, police officials could be seen stopping him from going towards the incident site.

Another video showed a resident, Anjan Kumar, telling the reporter that the gas leaked from the factory was poisonous and one “would not be able to breathe” when surrounded by it.

In August 2022, at least 112 women had been hospitalised after a gas leak occurred at an apparel manufacturing plant in India. However, no deaths were reported at the time.

In May 2020, at least five people were killed and hundreds were hospitalised after a gas leak at a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam, an industrial port city in Andhra Pradesh.

