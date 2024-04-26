DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 26, 2024

Cabinet extends validity of registered Afghan refugee cards to June 30

Tahir Khan Published April 26, 2024 Updated April 26, 2024 10:05pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad on Friday. — PID
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad on Friday. — PID

The federal cabinet on Friday approved the validity of Proof of Registration (PoR) cards for Afghan refugees to June 30 with their repatriation set to begin in the third phase.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the meeting which did not announce any date for repatriation of those refugees who hold the PoR cards.

There are around 1.3 million registered Afghans still living in Pakistan, according to a spokesman for UN refugee agency UNHCR in Islamabad.

“On the recommendation of the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions, the federal cabinet approved the extension of the validity of PoR cards of Afghan refugees from April 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024,” said an official statement, issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The PoR cardholders will be repatriated in the third phase of the plan that will begin after the repatriation of “illegal foreign nationals” residing in Pakistan is completed, the statement added.

The cabinet members were informed that PoR card holders avail schools, bank accounts and other facilities in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the statement said the first phase of repatriating foreign residents living in Pakistan without any identity documents was in progress.

Meanwhile, UNHCR spokesman Qaisar Khan Afridi gave a breakdown of the PoR cardholders to Dawn.com, saying that 52 per cent lived in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while a total of 330,000 were in Balochistan, 160,000 in Punjab and 60,000 in Sindh, mostly Karachi.

Thirty per cent of the PoR cardholders live in 54 refugee villages and 70pc in cities and out of camps, the UNHCR spokesman said.

The caretaker government had announced the repatriation of all illegal foreigners citing security concerns in October last year. The decision was alleged to be meant for Afghan refugees, a charge that was denied by officials.

Repatriation of undocumented Afghans began on November 1 and continues amid a spike in attacks in the country.

Officials had stated there were nearly 1.7 illegal Afghans with most having lived in Pakistan for 40 years.

The Afghan Taliban government had angrily reacted to what it had called “forced repatriation”.

Afghan deputy foreign minister Sher Abbas Stanikzai had alleged that Pakistan had used the refugee issue as a pressure tactic on his government.

Pakistani officials maintain that Afghan nationals are involved in attacks in the country, mostly blamed on the outlawed militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group.

“The TTP’s enhanced attacks on Pakistan while using Afghan soil have been a serious concern for Pakistan. Another worrying aspect is the participation of Afghan nationals in these attacks,” Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani said at a conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Pak Afghan Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Business concerns
Updated 26 Apr, 2024

Business concerns

There is no doubt that these issues are impeding a positive business clime, which is required to boost private investment and economic growth.
Musical chairs
26 Apr, 2024

Musical chairs

THE petitioners are quite helpless. Yet again, they are being expected to wait while the bench supposed to hear...
Global arms race
26 Apr, 2024

Global arms race

THE figure is staggering. According to the annual report of Sweden-based think tank Stockholm International Peace...
Digital growth
Updated 25 Apr, 2024

Digital growth

Democratising digital development will catalyse a rapid, if not immediate, improvement in human development indicators for the underserved segments of the Pakistani citizenry.
Nikah rights
25 Apr, 2024

Nikah rights

THE Supreme Court recently delivered a judgement championing the rights of women within a marriage. The ruling...
Campus crackdowns
25 Apr, 2024

Campus crackdowns

WHILE most Western governments have either been gladly facilitating Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, or meekly...