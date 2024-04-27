Imran rules out any ‘deal’ in message for PTI’s 28th Foundation Day

PTI founder Imran Khan ruled out any “deal” in a message released on Friday for the party’s 28th Foundation Day.

The PTI marked its 28th Foundation Day on April 25 (Thursday). In a message released today on Imran’s account on social media platform X to mark the occasion, he said that the “worst dictatorship” was imposed on the country which was becoming the basis for the “destruction of the economy, government rule, democracy and judiciary”.

He called on every individual to play their role in stopping this descent towards the country’s ruin.

“It is my message for the nation that I will give any sacrifice required for actual freedom but will never compromise on my or my nation’s freedom.”

Saying that he was kept behind bars for the past nine months due to “fake [and] concocted cases”, Imran said: “I will remain in jail if I have to for nine more years, or more, but I will never strike a deal with those who have enslaved my nation.”

The message was issued shortly after PTI leader Shehryar Afridi claimed while talking on Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’ that the party would have talks but not with the PPP or the PML-N after their recent overtures.

“We will talk with the army chief, the DG I[SI] and the army because the need of the hour is to [prioritise] the country’s security.”

Terming the two parties as a “rejected lot”, Afridi reiterated that the party would talk with the army chief for Pakistan’s freedom and future because the country “needs” Imran.

He said the two parties only had one option to abandon their mandate and then the PTI would decide whether to move forward with them or not.

Afridi claimed that it was Imran’s wish “since the first day for us to engage [with the military leadership] but there was no response forthcoming”.

He said if any “response” had come then it would have been brought before the public.

Earlier this week, PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had claimed that Imran was being pressured to accept a “deal”. Rejecting speculations about secret talks with the establishment, Barrister Gohar had made it clear that the party was neither interested in nor holding talks with anyone.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had rejected the assertion of a deal in an interview published on Wednesday.