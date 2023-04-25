DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 25, 2023

COAS Asim Munir in China on four-day visit to enhance bilateral military relations: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi Published April 25, 2023 Updated April 25, 2023 10:46am

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir is in China on a four-day official visit aimed at enhancing bilateral military relations with the neighbouring country, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“COAS is on a four-day official visit to China for enhancing bilateral military relations,” the military’s media wing said in a brief statement released on Sunday.

During his visit, the army chief will hold meetings with the Chinese leadership, Radio Pakistan reported.

This is COAS Munir’s fourth overseas visit ever since he took charge as the army chief. Earlier this year, he undertook a week-long official visit to UAE and Saudi Arabia and held meetings with the top leadership of the Gulf states.

During the visit, the officials reviewed Pakistan’s bilateral ties with the two countries and discussed ways to strengthen the relations.

Later in February, the COAS visited the United Kingdom for meetings on defence-related issues. He also attended a conference at Wilton Park, an executive agency created by the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office to foster open dialogue between governments.

Pak China Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Leaks again
25 Apr, 2023

Leaks again

The new instalment of the ongoing ‘audio leaks’ saga shows just how deep the rot is.
Burden of SOEs
25 Apr, 2023

Burden of SOEs

A NEW World Bank report listing Pakistan’s state-owned entities as the worst in South Asia must have come as a...
Sudanese conflict
25 Apr, 2023

Sudanese conflict

SUDAN’S two top generals are locked in a vicious power struggle that threatens to push the African nation into the...
Eid reflections
Updated 22 Apr, 2023

Eid reflections

With perseverance and hard work, the nation can overcome its formidable obstacles — that is, if the rulers choose to mend their ways.
Holiday politics
Updated 23 Apr, 2023

Holiday politics

It will be interesting to see what the resumption of ‘normal business’ brings post-Eid.
Child marriage burden
Updated 24 Apr, 2023

Child marriage burden

It is a tragedy that South Asia carries the highest burden of child marriage in the world.