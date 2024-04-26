From screens to streets: How Gen Z is disrupting the status quo and redefining activism

It's safe to say that the kids are doing just fine. It is the adults running the world that are the problem.

Soft. Entitled. Snowflakes. Lazy. These are some of the characterisations about Gen Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) pushed in the media by older generations who have largely failed to connect with and understand what they are all about. But these disparaging words used to describe the generation are, in fact, baseless — these young individuals are anything but passive.

To put it simply, this generation isn’t waiting for change; they’re demanding it. Over the past six months alone, they’ve orchestrated movements that have sent shockwaves through the status quo, leaving elites squirming in discomfort. It’s time to recognise their power, their passion, and their potential to reshape our world that has been long ruined by decades of complacency.

Pro-Palestinian students take part in a protest in support of the Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, at Columbia University in New York City, U.S., October 12, 2023 — Reuters

‘Youthquake’ in America

We are seeing this play out at university campuses across America, where administrators resort to police intervention to suppress anti-war protests and encampments, only to witness a resounding backlash that reverberates far beyond their expectations.

Tensions began to simmer on American university campuses soon after the terror attacks carried out by Hamas on October 7. As Israel continues to unleash an orgy of violence on Palestinians — the International Court of Justice has found it “plausible” that Israel is in violation of the Genocide Convention — the atmosphere on campuses has grown increasingly charged. Student groups have been suspended, walkouts have become increasingly common, and university towns have become the epicentre of the uncommitted campaign during the Democratic primary elections.

A coalition of University of Michigan students rally at an encampment in the Diag to pressure the university to divest its endowment from companies that support Israel or could profit from the ongoing conflict on the University of Michigan college campus in Ann Arbor — Reuters

Contrary to what the mainstream media would have you believe, the seething discontent isn’t confined to elite or progressive universities like Columbia and Berkeley. The numbers speak for themselves: one-third of adults under 30 say that their “sympathies lie either entirely or mostly with the Palestinian people (compared to 10 per cent or less for adults over 50), while 36pc of them believe that President Biden is “favouring Israelis too much” (compared to the 16pc or less for adults over 50). This has become a headache for Joe Biden, as he relies on the support of younger Americans to secure victory in the upcoming election in November.

Demonstrators protest inside the Rockefeller Center asking for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as President Joe Biden attends an interview in midtown Manhattan, in New York, February 26 — Reuters

Digital natives, global activists

The ongoing conflict is yet another testament to Generation Z’s profound empathy and commitment to equity, inclusion, and human rights. According to an Edelman survey spanning six countries, a staggering 70pc of Gen Z actively engages in social or political causes. What sets this generation apart is their digital fluency, enabling them to harness digital platforms, including decentralised media, to mobilise, educate, and advocate for change.

Moreover, data shows that this generation watches the least amount of television, and prefers consuming content on platforms like TikTok (10.5 hours a week) and YouTube (6.9 hours a week). In fact, the fast-tracked nature of legislation seeking a TikTok ban in America is very much related to the fallout of the war in Gaza, and has unsurprisingly angered young Americans.

Students build a protest encampment in support of Palestinians, at the University of Southern California’s Alumni Park, amid the ongoing conflict, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 24, 2024 — Reuters

Engage in conversation with older generations, and you’ll often hear the refrain: “Younger generations are out of touch, indifferent, and perpetually glued to their screens.” Yet, this worry overlooks a crucial truth.

As digital natives, today’s youth possess an unparalleled ability to navigate the labyrinth of misinformation, actively seek out diverse perspectives, and circumvent traditional gatekeepers, particularly within the media landscape. Their digital prowess not only connects them to the pulse of reality but empowers them to shape it with unprecedented clarity and purpose.

Most importantly, Gen Z is demonstrating an unwavering commitment to a host of global challenges, spanning from climate change and gender diversity to the plight of Palestine. It speaks of their values and sense of responsibility — something their parents and mentors should not only acknowledge but also take immense pride in.

Greek university and high school students take part in a demonstration against a planned bill which opens the way for the operation of private universities, in Athens, Greece, January 11, 2024 — Reuters

Unleashing the next generation

Demonstrators and students hit a wall as they shout slogans during a protest against the Chilean public education system and the results of the referendum on a new constitution, in Santiago, Chile September 6, 2022 — Reuters

From Malala Yousafzai to Greta Thunberg — the emerging cohort of leaders, particularly women — is mobilising millions worldwide. For adults, especially those clinging onto institutions and power, this rising generation represents a threat. This is not only because of the fact that these leaders and organisers are speaking truth to power, but because they are seeking to dismantle the status quo in a bid to build something better and more inclusive.

Moreover, the discomfort among established elites stems from their utter cluelessness in navigating the digital landscape wielded by younger generations. This new breed of leaders is not only adept at harnessing digital tools but also possesses a deep understanding of how to use them effectively, leaving the status quo scrambling to keep pace.

Demonstrators take part in an “Emergency Rally: Stand with Palestinians Under Siege in Gaza,” amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., October 14, 2023 — Reuters

The unfolding events across American universities serve as a stark reminder: nothing rattles status quo elites more than the sight of peaceful protestors courageously raising their voices. This has been consistently true across centuries. Yet, amid the turbulence, organisation and activism displayed by these students is inspiring next generation of leaders around the world.

It’s safe to say that the kids are doing just fine. It is the adults running the world that are the problem.