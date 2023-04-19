DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 19, 2023

South Asia home to world’s highest number of child brides: UN

Reuters Published April 19, 2023 Updated April 19, 2023 08:38pm

South Asia is home to highest number of child brides in the world as increased financial pressures and school closures due to Covid-19 forced families to marry off their young daughters, according to new estimates released by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) on Wednesday.

There were 290 million child brides in the region, accounting for 45 percent of the global total, the children’s agency of the UN said, calling for more efforts to end the practice.

“The fact that South Asia has the highest child marriage burden in the world is nothing short of tragic,” said Noala Skinner, Unicef’s regional director for South Asia.

“Child marriage locks girls out of learning, puts their health and well-being at risk and compromises their future. Every girl who gets married as a child is one girl too many,” she said in a statement.

A new study by the agency that also included interviews and discussions across 16 locations in Bangladesh, India and Nepal found that many parents saw marriage as the best option for daughters who had limited options to study during Covid-19 lockdowns.

The legal age of marriage for females is 20 in Nepal, 18 in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and 16 in Afghanistan. It is 16 in Pakistan except for Sindh, where the minimum age is 18.

The UN study also found that families were pushed by financial strains during the pandemic to marry their daughters young in order to reduce costs at home.

The agency said potential solutions identified in discussions include enacting social protection measures to counter poverty, protecting every child’s right to education, ensuring an adequate framework to enforce the law and making more efforts to address social norms.

“We must do more and strengthen partnerships to empower girls through education, including comprehensive sexuality education, and equipping them with skills, while supporting communities to come together to end this deeply rooted practice,” said Bjrn Andersson, Asia-Pacific regional director of the United Nations Population Fund.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fury of the mob
Updated 19 Apr, 2023

Fury of the mob

An allegation of blasphemy is all it takes in today's Pakistan to destroy lives, uproot families or entire communities.
LSM decline
19 Apr, 2023

LSM decline

NEW large-scale manufacturing data, published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, shows that, in keeping with the...
Malnourished children
19 Apr, 2023

Malnourished children

ALTHOUGH the waters of 2022’s devastating floods have receded, the long-term impacts of the climate event continue...
Still no funds
Updated 18 Apr, 2023

Still no funds

Unless our politicians take and act on hard decisions, the world will no longer step in to rescue us.
Shifting ME sands
18 Apr, 2023

Shifting ME sands

RAPID geopolitical changes have been seen in the Middle East over the past few days with regard to the Syrian and...
Uniformed criminals
18 Apr, 2023

Uniformed criminals

RECENT news reports in local media have been a disturbing reminder of the depths our uniformed protectors fall to...