Case registered against unnamed Karachi factory owner over firefighters’ death

KARACHI: Police on Friday registered a manslaughter case against the factory owners/tenants over the collapse of the industrial unit after a fire incident on Thursday morning, which claimed the life of four firefighters while 13 people were injured in the incident.

Gabol Town SHO Mohammed Saqlain confirmed that the FIR had been registered against the responsible persons on behalf of the state.

The police have invoked Sections 322 (punishment for qatl-bis-sabab), 427 (mischief), 337-A (punishment of shajjah), and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the fire erupted in Usman and Sons Company, a bedsheet manufacturing unit. The complainant said after receiving information about the fire incident, he called fire engines and more police force and also approached owners of hydrants for provision of water tankers.

Police say ill-fated factory did not have any emergency exit, firefighting tools; commissioner sets up inquiry committee

After watching the factory building, the complainant said a few things came to light such as there was no emergency exit at the factory for escape. Besides, the guard posted there informed the police that there were also no fire extinguishing tools installed there.

Furthermore, the goods were stored more than the capacity. Because of these factors, the four-storey building suddenly collapsed during firefighting on Thursday. As a result, four firefighters were killed and 13 others injured.

The FIR said, “Due to negligence and carelessness of the owners/tenants of Usman and Sons factory, this loss of life occurred and injuries to others.” Furthermore, official, private vehicles and water tankers also suffered damages.

It did not mention the names of the owners and tenants. However, the SHO said that they would be identified and taken to task. So far, no one has been arrested.

Inquiry body formed

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Friday set up an inquiry committee to ascertain the causes of fire and of building collapse.

The body will be led by the DC-Central and comprising officials of relevant departments.

The committee would also assess the reasons behind stationing of firefighters in the building “even though its collapse was apprehended”.

It was told to find out the “lapses” during the operation, fix responsibility and submit its findings within 14 days.

Commissioner meets victim families

The commissioner also visited residences of killed firefighters and expressed his condolences with their families.

He said that the firemen sacrificed their lives while saving others. The commissioner said that a comprehensive strategy was needed for protection of firemen.

He promised that coordinated efforts would be made in future to avoid such a tragedy.

Deputy commissioner of Central Taha Saleem, KMC fire officials and others accompanied the commissioner.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2023