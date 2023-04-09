Security forces kill 2 terrorists in Waziristan operations: ISPR

Security forces have killed two terrorists in separate gun battles during operations in Waziristan, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

The press release from the Inter Services Public Relations said that on Saturday a “fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists in general area Razmak, North Waziristan district. Own troops effectively engaged the terrorist’s location. Resultantly, one terrorist was sent to hell.”

It added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorist.

The ISPR said that in another “fierce encounter” in South Waziristan district’s general area of Karama, “own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, killing one terrorist”.

“However, during intense exchange of fire, Naik Fazal Janan (age 32 years, resident of Hangu district) having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.”

The ISPR added that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Pakistan’s security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the press release reads.

Two terrorists killed, one arrested in Balochistan’s Mach

A separate press release said that from Friday onwards an intelligence-based operation was initiated to intercept a terrorist group operating in Balochistan’s general area of Mach, west of Sibi, which was linked with targeting civilians in the area besides harassing coal mine owners to extort money from them.

“Based on credible information, multiple ambushes have been laid along different routes in the area frequented by terrorists for last two days. Resultantly, a party of three terrorists has been intercepted while moving towards their hideout. On being blocked, they opened fire on the security forces.

“During ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were sent to hell while another has been apprehended; a cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered,” the ISPR said.

It added that a clearance operation was under way in the area to nab their remaining accomplices.

“Pakistan Army, in step with the nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.”