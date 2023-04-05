8 terrorists killed, soldier martyred in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Eight terrorists were killed and a soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Shinwarsak area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intense exchange of fire took place between security personnel and terrorists during the operation.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and eight terrorists, including terrorist commander Jan Muhammad alias Chargh, were sent to hell,” the statement said.

It added that 31-year-old Sepoy Hamid Rasool, a resident of Rawalpindi district, was martyred during the gun battle with the terrorists while another four security personnel, including two officers, were injured.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were seized from the slain terrorists, who remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement added.

On March 21, a brigadier from the Inter-Services Intelligence was martyred during an encounter with “hardcore terrorists” in South Waziristan’s Angoor Adda while three soldiers embraced martyrdom and three terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire in Dera Ismail Khan district.

On March 10, five terrorists were killed by security forces in IBOs carried out in North and South Waziristan.