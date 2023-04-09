DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 09, 2023

British national jailed for seven years in harassment case in Islamabad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 9, 2023 Updated April 9, 2023 01:10pm

ISLAMABAD: The Special Court on Prevention of Electronic Crimes on Saturday convicted a British-Pakistani for blackmailing and sexually harassing a woman, and sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment.

Special Judge Azam Khan also imposed Rs150,000 fine on the convict, Ashfaq Khalil, a resident of Jhelum.

As per the prosecution, the convict shared objectionable photographs and videos of the woman on social media. He the started blackmailing the family of the victim by sending them objectionable contents. The Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a complaint in June last year.

Following registration of the First Information Report (FIR) he was taken into custody. The convict had applied for bail after arrest in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) which was dismissed.

Meanwhile, judicial magistrate of the FIA handed over the custody of Samiullah, a resident of Peshawar, for making objectionable videos and photographs of women and blackmailing them. The court granted three days’ physical remand of the accused to the Cyber Crime Wing of the FIA.

The complainant in the case were two sisters residing in Islamabad. The suspect was blackmailing both of them.

The FIA has so far recovered two mobile phones from the suspect. The Senior Civil Judge/Judicial Magistrate approved the FIA’s request seeking remand of the suspect for further recoveries. The court directed the FIA to produce the suspect on April 11.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A tactical victory
Updated 09 Apr, 2023

A tactical victory

The security establishment’s short-sighted strategy of using violent extremists to counter Baloch insurgent groups fuelled an orgy of bloodletting.
Grim outlook
09 Apr, 2023

Grim outlook

WITH the economy struggling to survive one of the worst crises in the nation’s history, it is no surprise that ...
‘Fact-checking’ democracy
09 Apr, 2023

‘Fact-checking’ democracy

THE Indian government has announced a rule that should worry online platforms purveying news and views in particular...
Needless turmoil
Updated 08 Apr, 2023

Needless turmoil

The manner in which the Supreme Court ruled on the poll delay case may be controversial, but there is no escaping its conclusion.
Chinese diplomacy
08 Apr, 2023

Chinese diplomacy

THE post-World War II global order has been dominated by the US, and to a lesser extent its European allies. It is...