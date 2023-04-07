DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 07, 2023

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison in hush money case

Reuters Published April 7, 2023 Updated April 7, 2023 01:05pm
<p>Stormy Daniels giving an interview to Fox Nation’s Piers Morgan, which was broadcasted on April 6, 2023. — Screengrab from video on YouTube/<a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" class="link--external" href="https://twitter.com/foxnation">@foxnation</a></p>

Stormy Daniels giving an interview to Fox Nation’s Piers Morgan, which was broadcasted on April 6, 2023. — Screengrab from video on YouTube/@foxnation

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star at the centre of the criminal case against Donald Trump, said she does not think the former president should go to prison if convicted of concealing hush money payments he made to her.

“I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration. I feel like the other things that he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely,” Daniels, 44, said in an interview with Fox Nation’s Piers Morgan broadcasted on Thursday.

Trump was charged in New York on Tuesday with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records over allegations he orchestrated hush-money payments to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal before the 2016 US election to suppress publication of their alleged sexual encounters with him.

Trump, 76, also faces criminal investigations in Washington for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss and mishandling classified documents, and a separate criminal probe in Georgia about his attempt to overturn his defeat in that state.

Prosecutors in Manhattan accused Trump — the first sitting or former US president to face criminal charges — of trying to conceal a violation of election laws during his successful 2016 campaign.

Trump, the front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination in 2024, denies having an affair with Daniels but has acknowledged the payment. The next hearing in the case is set for Dec 4.

Legal experts said a trial may not even get under way for a year, and that indictment or even a conviction would not legally prevent Trump from running for president.

Daniels told Morgan that if the case goes to trial, she would like to testify.

“I have nothing to hide. I’m the only one that has been telling the truth,” she said.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Coming undone
Updated 07 Apr, 2023

Coming undone

The government's obsession with power is impeding the much-needed restructuring of Pakistan's economy.
Overt racism
07 Apr, 2023

Overt racism

BRITISH Home Secretary Suella Braverman seems to have achieved quite a feat — that of being a non-white person ...
Keamari gas deaths
07 Apr, 2023

Keamari gas deaths

ILLEGAL industrial concerns located in congested residential areas present a clear danger to human health and...
Fractured state
Updated 06 Apr, 2023

Fractured state

It is essential that judges find a way to reconcile their differences and maintain mutual respect.
A bleak picture
06 Apr, 2023

A bleak picture

THOSE who think the latest round of monetary tightening by the State Bank will restrain the soaring price inflation...
Thar’s water concerns
06 Apr, 2023

Thar’s water concerns

SINDH’S Thar region is one of the least developed parts of Pakistan, known both for its stunning desert beauty and...